Haigazian University marks 70th anniversary in L.A. at ‘Beirut Meets Hollywood’ Gala

LOS ANGELES — Haigazian University’s yearlong 70th anniversary celebrations, launched in New Jersey and carried through New York, Yerevan, Dubai, Beirut, Montreal, Riyadh, Cairo, Athens and Doha, reached a memorable and elegant culmination in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Under the theme “Beirut Meets Hollywood,” nearly 300 spiritual leaders, educators, alumni, benefactors, community representatives and distinguished guests gathered at the historic The Ebell of Los Angeles to honor the university’s enduring legacy and impact.

The evening, co-chaired by trustees Tina Segel and Raffi Kendirjian, also served as a heartfelt tribute to longtime trustee and benefactor Joyce Philibosian Stein, recognizing her decades of unwavering commitment and service to Haigazian University.

The program opened with welcoming remarks from the co-chairs, who introduced a distinguished group of guests, including His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America; His Eminence Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America; Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister to the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of North America; Rev. John Khanjian, Ph.D., former President of Haigazian University; Rev. Paul Haidostian, Ph.D., current President of Haigazian University; Inge Markarian, wife of founding President Rev. Dr. John Markarian; Gary Phillips, AMAA Board President; and Serge D. Buchakjian, AMAA CEO/Executive. The co-chairs also recognized the former Women’s Auxiliary of Haigazian, which worked tirelessly for decades to raise support for the university, many of whom were present in the audience.

Following the national anthems of the United States, Armenia and Lebanon, beautifully performed by Nazani Mncherian, Mr. Kendirjian introduced the former President of Haigazian University Rev. Dr. John Khanjian, whose leadership and devotion during his presidency left an enduring mark on the university. In his invocation, Rev. Dr. Khanjian remembered the founding members of Haigazian University, the Armenian Missionary Association of America and the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. He thanked God for their vision and faith in establishing the university in 1955, and for the countless lives blessed through Haigazian’s mission over the past 70 years.

A video presentation followed, highlighting the university’s rich history, spirit and legacy. Dr. Hasmig Baran, chair of the Board of Trustees, introduced Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, whom she said “exemplifies openness, professionalism and mutual respect. His collaborative approach and sound judgment greatly enhance the effectiveness and fulfillment of our Board’s work. Working alongside our President has been a true pleasure.”

In his address, Rev. Dr. Haidostian reflected on the significance of the moment, stating: “We conclude Haigazian University’s 70th anniversary with remarkable elegance here in Los Angeles, yet this conclusion is, in truth, a beginning — the start of a new phase in a rapidly changing world. At Haigazian University, it is not global threats or local uncertainties that define us, but our unwavering commitment to educating future generations with professionalism, teamwork, ethics, faith and a lifelong devotion to learning and service.”

The highlight of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation, honoring Joyce Philibosian Stein for her extraordinary contributions to Haigazian University. In her remarks, Mrs. Stein expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Gala Committee and attendees for the honor. She recalled that the university’s founding was made possible through the generosity of Mary Mehagian, daughter of Dr. Armenag Haigazian — an Armenian Genocide martyr for whom the university is named — and her husband Avak (Steven) Mehagian, as well as through the vision and leadership of her father, Stephen Philibosian.

Mrs. Stein shared how the idea of establishing an American style liberal arts university in Beirut, Lebanon was first conceived and born on a snowy March evening in 1955 at her father’s hilltop home in Radnor, Pennsylvania. “Without doubt, Haigazian became my father’s passionate vision,” she noted. University leadership presented Mrs. Stein with a special award in recognition of her decades of service, generosity and dedication — contributions that have left an indelible impact on the institution and its students.

Armenian pianist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and his ensemble, who traveled from Yerevan for the occasion, delighted guests with a special musical performance, as well as one of the greatest oud players in the world, Naser Musa. The celebration concluded with the ceremonial cake cutting, accompanied by the Haigazian University Alma Mater and a closing prayer. Guests were then invited to continue the evening at an after-party featuring specialty coffee, traditional knafeh and a dessert reception.

Reflecting on the spirit of the evening, the co-chairs said in their message: “For 70 years, Haigazian University has been a place where Christian faith, academic excellence and Armenian heritage come together to educate and inspire generations of leaders, thinkers and servants. Through decades marked by civil war, regional challenges and severe financial crises, the university has remained steadfast in its commitment to integrity, service and intellectual inquiry.”

About Haigazian University

Haigazian University, based in Beirut, Lebanon, was established in 1955 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America and the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. With the motto of “Truth, Freedom and Service,” it is the only Armenian university in the Diaspora.