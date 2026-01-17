Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra to present “Armenia” concert

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Arlington Philharmonic Society, led by music director Orlando Cela, will present a concert titled “Armenia” on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at the Arlington High School Auditorium, 869 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, Massachusetts.

The program will feature works by Armenian composers, including Arlington’s own Alan Hovhaness, and will include:

Ballet Suite by Geghuni Chitchyan (world premiere)

Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra by Eduard Baghdasaryan, featuring violin soloist Sargis Karapetyan

Elegy in Memory of Aram Khachaturian by Arno Babajanian, arranged by S. Arakelian

Symphony No. 1, “Exile” by Alan Hovhaness

Tickets are available at the door: $20 general admission, $15 seniors and students, $5 children 17 and under. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and masking is optional.

The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra is part of The Philharmonic Society of Arlington Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization that also includes the Arlington-Belmont Chorale and the Arlington-Belmont Chamber Chorus. For more information, please visit www.psarlington.org.

This concert is supported in part by a grant from the Arlington Commission for Arts and Culture, a local agency under the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.