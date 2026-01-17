Announcements

Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra to present “Armenia” concert

Guest ContributorJanuary 17, 2026Last Updated: January 20, 2026
0 1 minute read
The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Arlington Philharmonic Society, led by music director Orlando Cela, will present a concert titled “Armenia” on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at the Arlington High School Auditorium, 869 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, Massachusetts.

The program will feature works by Armenian composers, including Arlington’s own Alan Hovhaness, and will include:

Tickets are available at the door: $20 general admission, $15 seniors and students, $5 children 17 and under.  The venue is wheelchair accessible, and masking is optional.

The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra is part of The Philharmonic Society of Arlington Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization that also includes the Arlington-Belmont Chorale and the Arlington-Belmont Chamber Chorus. For more information, please visit www.psarlington.org

This concert is supported in part by a grant from the Arlington Commission for Arts and Culture, a local agency under the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Tags
Guest ContributorJanuary 17, 2026Last Updated: January 20, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Delal Dink to deliver memorial lecture at Harvard University

January 17, 2026

Eldad Ben Aharon’s book on the geopolitics of denying the Armenian Genocide published

January 12, 2026

Lory Bedikian and Aaron Poochigian awarded Anahid Literary Prize

January 10, 2026

Americans for Artsakh petition UN Working Group for release of Artsakh’s former foreign minister

January 5, 2026
Back to top button