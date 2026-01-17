ANCA Nationwide Townhall to rally community behind 2026 advocacy and electoral priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) will host an open-to-the-public nationwide Townhall on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST via Zoom, bringing together Armenian and allied Americans from across the country for a strategic discussion of the ANCA’s 2026 advocacy priorities, legislative initiatives, electoral strategies and youth empowerment programs.

Armenian Americans and pro-Armenian advocates can register for the free online event at https://anca.org/townhall.

“Our national townhalls are a hallmark of the ANCA’s grassroots outreach, providing activists and allies first-hand insights into our national strategies and — just as importantly — how each and everyone can make a difference,” said ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan. “We’re at a critical moment, requiring robust dialogue and a renewed drive to advance our policy priorities heading into the 2026 Congressional midterm elections.”

The ANCA’s online Townhall — organized in coordination with the ANCA Eastern Region, ANCA Western Region and chapters across the country — will review the ANCA’s community mobilization, Congressional outreach and coalition partnerships — exploring the full range of ANCA policy priorities outlined in this document: https://anca.org/assets/pdf/2026_ANCAPriorities.pdf.

The ANCA remains focused on securing Azerbaijan’s release of all Armenian hostages, guaranteeing the right of return for Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenian population, enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, ending Azerbaijan’s occupation of Armenian land and banning all U.S. military aid to the Azerbaijani government. Following President Trump’s reauthorization of the Section 907 waiver in August 2025, the ANCA is leading efforts to pass the ARMENIA Security Partnership Act (H.R.6840), which would strengthen U.S.-Armenia security ties and prohibit assistance to Azerbaijan until it releases Armenian prisoners, withdraws from sovereign Armenian territory, and recognizes the right of return for Nagorno-Karabakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians.

The organization continues to push for targeted Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals through the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act (H.R.5369) and is leading efforts for a UN resolution on the return of Armenians to Artsakh. ANCA’s legislative agenda also includes advancing the Armenian Genocide Education Act (H.R.2585), pressuring Turkey to end its denial of the Armenian Genocide, blocking U.S. financing for weapons sales to Ankara and Baku, defending Jerusalem’s at-risk Armenian Christian Quarter and safeguarding the rights of vulnerable minority communities in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

With the 2026 Congressional midterm elections just around the corner, the ANCA Townhall will address how the Armenian American community can effectively engage candidates, hold elected officials accountable on Armenian issues and maximize impact in key districts and states across the country. The discussion will highlight opportunities for grassroots mobilization and electoral engagement in the lead-up to November’s elections. Among the ANCA’s top electoral priorities are defeating the two co-chairs of the Azerbaijan Caucus, Reps. Steve Cohen and Tennessee and Henry Cuellar of Texas — both reliable allies of Ilham Aliyev — as well as supporting the reelection “A” rated incumbents, such as David Valadao and Young Kim of California, and Michael Lawler of New York.

The Townhall will also showcase ANCA’s youth empowerment programs, highlighting the work being done to engage and mobilize the next generation of Armenian American leaders and advocates. These programs equip young activists with the tools, knowledge and connections needed to carry forward the community’s advocacy mission into the future.

Special focus will be given to the upcoming ANCA Rising Leaders Program, organized jointly with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern Region and Western Region. The two sessions for 2026 will take place March 14-17 (Session 1) and March 28-31 (Session 2). The first session will include the Youth Impact Forum with an expanded advocacy experience, bringing together dozens of Armenian American university students from across the nation for coordinated Capitol Hill advocacy meetings and youth-led engagement with policymakers.

Both Rising Leaders sessions will include the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days, where, in addition to advancing pro-Armenian priorities, participants will connect with Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA) members and learn firsthand about career opportunities and life working at the nation’s Capitol.

Interested students can register for Rising Leaders programs by visiting anca.org/risingleaders.