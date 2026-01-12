Armenia loses contact with diaspora in Iran amid blackout

Authorities in Armenia say they have been unable to contact ethnic Armenians in Iran since January 9, amid nationwide protests and a near-total internet blackout. Mobile communications have been restricted, and even Starlink satellite internet has been scrambled, making it difficult to verify conditions or assess risks to the community.

The protests erupted following a wave of anti-government demonstrations across Iran, which have been ongoing for nearly two weeks. Human rights groups report hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, though the true toll remains uncertain due to limited communications.

Iran’s Armenian population, one of the country’s oldest Christian minorities, numbers between 100,000 and 150,000, with large communities in Tehran and Isfahan.

“Since Friday, we cannot reach our compatriots, which worries us greatly,” said Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan in a press conference on January 12. He noted that Armenia may need to gather information at the Meghri border, as it did during past crises, before any steps toward evacuation or assistance can be considered.

The Armenian Weekly has reached out to colleagues at Alik, the Armenian daily in Iran, and is awaiting updates.