Armenia loses contact with diaspora in Iran amid blackout

Authorities in Armenia say they have been unable to contact ethnic Armenians in Iran since January 9, amid nationwide protests and a near-total internet blackout. Mobile communications have been restricted, and even Starlink satellite internet has been scrambled, making it difficult to verify conditions or assess risks to the community.
The protests erupted following a wave of anti-government demonstrations across Iran, which have been ongoing for nearly two weeks. Human rights groups report hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, though the true toll remains uncertain due to limited communications.
Iran’s Armenian population, one of the country’s oldest Christian minorities, numbers between 100,000 and 150,000, with large communities in Tehran and Isfahan.
“Since Friday, we cannot reach our compatriots, which worries us greatly,” said Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan in a press conference on January 12. He noted that Armenia may need to gather information at the Meghri border, as it did during past crises, before any steps toward evacuation or assistance can be considered.
The Armenian Weekly has reached out to colleagues at Alik, the Armenian daily in Iran, and is awaiting updates.
One Comment
Armenians have been suffering and enduring a lot in Iran after it became a theocratic Islamist dictatorship in 1979 (and also in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and Israel), like no other Armenian community does in the diaspora. While Armenians are not targeted and persecuted by the Islamic Republic, as non-Muslims in a shariah state like Iran, where they are categorized as “dhimmis”, they are officially second-class citizens with fewer rights (they cannot become judges or prosecutors and many other state jobs are off-limits to them). I know it is wishful thinking on my behalf, but I wish Armenia would invite them and could settle them in their homeland. More realistically, I hope that the Armenians in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq leave those utterly hopeless conflict lands and immigrate to the West, for a better and much safer life. This is also something I wish for the Armenians in Turkey and Israel – where they are actively discriminated, coerced and intimidated by the Turkish and Israeli states.