Why attacks on the ANCA expose fear, not facts

It’s worth asking why the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has recently come under such coordinated attack from media outlets aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What do these unfounded assaults say about the ANCA — and, just as importantly, about the authors behind them? What do they want? And what do they fear?

Let’s start with the facts. Over recent weeks, a series of articles — different headlines, different bylines, but strikingly similar talking points — have targeted the ANCA.

Notably, none challenges a single factual claim raised by the ANCA regarding the Netanyahu government’s denial of the Armenian Genocide, its complicity in Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh or its threats to Jerusalem’s historic Armenian Christian Quarter.

Instead of engaging these realities, the authors resort to ad hominem attacks, attempting to discredit the ANCA for speaking plainly about abuses against the world’s first Christian nation.

This is not a debate. It is an effort to chill free expression through smears and insinuation.

Why? Because they fear the ANCA.

They fear an Armenian American community that is informed, organized and unwilling to be silenced. They want Armenian Americans removed from Washington’s policy conversation — canceled for insisting on accountability, human rights and historical truth.

They will fail.

And, in the end, their hysteria will reveal far more about them than about us: more about their fears and our resolve; more about their lies and our truth.