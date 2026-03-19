The education gap facing first-generation Armenian students

In Armenian families, education isn’t just valued. It’s sacred.

For generations, it has been one of the community’s greatest sources of resilience. When families were scattered, books were carried with them. When communities were rebuilt in new countries, schools followed soon after.

That reverence still shapes Armenian American households today. College is not simply encouraged. It is expected. It represents stability, achievement, and the sacrifices of those who came before.

But there is a quiet irony that few in our community talk about. The very families who value education the most are often the least equipped to navigate the American system that delivers it.

For first-generation Armenian students, meaning those whose parents did not attend a four-year university in the United States, the road to higher education can be filled with invisible obstacles. The challenge isn’t a lack of ambition or intelligence. It’s a lack of access to the unwritten rules that determine who gets in and who gets left behind.

The Information Gap

Across the United States, nearly one in three college students is considered first-generation. Research consistently shows that these students are less likely to enroll in selective universities and less likely to complete a bachelor’s degree within six years.

The gap isn’t about ability. It’s about information.

The American college admissions process is layered and often confusing. There are SATs and ACTs, the Common Application, early decision and early action deadlines, FAFSA and CSS Profile forms, scholarship searches and financial aid negotiations.

Students whose parents attended American universities often absorb this knowledge informally at home. They know when to begin preparing for standardized tests. They understand how to compare financial aid packages. They know they can call admissions offices and ask questions.

For many Armenian immigrant families, this knowledge must be built from scratch.

“I remember sitting at the kitchen table with my laptop open and all these tabs pulled up — Common App, FAFSA, scholarship websites,” says Mariam S., a first-generation student from Glendale. “I asked my mom to help me, and she just looked at the screen and said, ‘Ases, inch es anum?’ — ‘What are you doing?’”

It wasn’t indifference. It was unfamiliar.

“They cared so much,” Mariam says. “But caring and knowing aren’t the same thing.”

Like many first-generation students, she relied heavily on school counselors, older friends and online videos to figure out how the process worked.

“I realized a lot of my classmates already knew the strategy,” she says. “I was still trying to understand the basics.”

The Pressure of Practical Choices

Beyond the admissions process itself, many Armenian students also navigate strong cultural expectations around career paths.

Within immigrant communities, stability often becomes the highest priority. After generations marked by displacement and rebuilding, careers like medicine, law, engineering and business are seen as the safest routes forward.

These expectations usually come from love and concern, not pressure. But they can still create tension for students whose interests lie elsewhere.

“I’ve loved writing since I was a kid,” says Arman K., now majoring in political science. “When I told my dad I was thinking about journalism, he said, ‘Okay, but what’s your real plan?’”

In his father’s mind, journalism wasn’t a plan. It was a hobby.

For a time, Arman tried to compromise by majoring in biology.

“I was miserable,” he says. “I’d sit in chemistry lectures thinking, I’m doing this for them, not for me.” Eventually, after many long conversations with his parents, he changed majors.

“It wasn’t rebellion,” he explains. “It was slow. I showed them internships. I explained the career paths. They didn’t fully understand it at first, but they saw I was serious.”

Stories like this are common across immigrant families. But Armenian history adds another layer. The legacy of genocide, displacement, and rebuilding means that risk often feels dangerous. Stability feels like survival.

When Financial Aid Feels Intimidating

For many immigrant families, the financial aid process can be just as daunting as admissions.

Each year, large amounts of federal financial aid go unclaimed because eligible students never complete the required forms. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, assumes familiarity with American tax structures and financial terminology that many families have never encountered.

“When my daughter asked me about financial aid, I felt ashamed,” says Anahit M., who immigrated to the United States in the 1990s.

“I have a college degree from Armenia,” she explains. “But here everything is different. The forms, the deadlines, the way they calculate income.”

Her family runs a small business, which made the application even more confusing. “I was afraid to make a mistake that would cost her money,” she says.

Many parents share this quiet anxiety. They want to guide their children, but they are navigating an unfamiliar system themselves.

A Community Opportunity

The Armenian community has always relied on strong institutions: churches, cultural organizations, youth groups and scholarship foundations. These networks already support thousands of students.

But they could also help close the information gap.

Imagine if Armenian community centers hosted annual college information nights. If Armenian college students mentored high school seniors through the application process. If bilingual FAFSA workshops were held each winter, parents could ask questions without embarrassment.

The expertise already exists. Armenian professionals across industries, university students who recently completed the process, and parents who have learned through experience could all play a role.

“For me, it was one person,” says Lilit T., a UCLA graduate. “An older Armenian student from my church offered to read my essays and explain what admissions officers actually look for.”

Until then, she says, she thought applications were simply about listing accomplishments. “She told me, ‘No, tell them your story.’ That changed everything.”

A Shared Responsibility

Education has sustained Armenians through centuries of upheaval. It remains central to our identity.

But today, the challenge is not convincing our children to pursue college. It is making sure they have access to the knowledge that governs the system.

First-generation students are not less capable. They are navigating unfamiliar institutions while carrying the weight of family expectations and gratitude.

If education is sacred in our community, access to its pathways should be sacred too.

We have rebuilt communities across continents. Creating a support network for Armenian students is well within our reach.

Sometimes all it takes to change a student’s future is a map.