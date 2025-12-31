Armenia Artsakh Fund delivered $45 million in medicines to Armenia and Lebanon in 2025

GLENDALE, Calif. — In 2025, the Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) donated a total of $45 million in life‑saving medicines to Armenia ($41 million) and Lebanon ($4 million).

The medicines and medical supplies were sent on 30 separate shipments by sea and air throughout the year.

“We highly appreciate the valuable medicines donated by several major American corporations and charities, longtime partners of the Armenia Artsakh Fund,” said AAF President Harut Sassounian.

Over the past 36 years — including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund — the AAF has delivered a total of $1.1 billion in humanitarian aid to Armenia and Artsakh: 168 shipments by air and 2,624 by sea.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered, free of charge, millions of dollars in life‑saving medicines and medical supplies. We would appreciate your generous donations to the AAF so that we can continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia,” stated Sassounian. “All contributions to the AAF charitable organization are tax‑deductible.”

For more information, please contact the AAF at: sassoun@pacbell.net.