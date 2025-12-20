In memory of John “Jack” Jr. Hajian

John “Jack” Hajian Jr., of Waltham, passed away on Dec. 11, 2025, at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of the late Dzovig (Tuysuzian) Hajian; loving father of Christopher Hajian and Eileen Melkonian and her husband Sevak; cherished grandfather of Remy and Lia Melkonian; devoted son of the late John M. and Nazelie (Zeytoundjian) Hajian; and brother of the late Michael Hajian and his late wife Helen, and Isabelle Hajian Azablar. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Vahe Tuysuzian and his wife Noushig, Tsolig Chamlian and her husband Ara, and the late Shaghig Palanjian and her husband Jack, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jack often credited a defining moment at the age of 7, when he bought a ticket to see John Wayne’s Island in the Sky. From that film, he drew inspiration in three areas that shaped his life: radio, aviation and meteorology. Radio became his career, while aviation and meteorology remained lifelong passions. A graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, Jack designed and built large-scale audio systems for commercial spaces worldwide. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy, completing multiple transatlantic tours between the United States and Naples, Italy.

After his naval service, Jack’s greatest journey began when he met Dzovig at a party. Just two weeks later, they married and settled in Newton, Mass.. Their greatest joys followed with the arrival of their children, Christopher and Eileen.

Jack and Dzovig’s life together was marked by devotion, love and an open-hearted generosity that touched everyone who knew them. Throughout their 46 years of marriage, their home was a hub of hospitality. They often joked that they ran a bed and breakfast (lunch and dinner) for loved ones navigating transitions in life. They hosted countless dinners, weekly gatherings, celebrations and heartfelt conversations filled with love and laughter.



Known to his family as “Uncle Jack,” he was truly a Jack of all trades — always ready to help with household projects, electrical issues, computer troubles or simply to offer guidance. He never directed anyone’s decisions but provided honest answers, clear facts and a listening ear to help others find their own way.



The final chapter of Jack’s life was marked by the arrival of his grandchildren, Remy and Lia, who became the center of his universe. He delighted in watching them grow, cherished their everyday moments and celebrated their accomplishments, finding immeasurable joy simply in being part of their lives.

Jack led by example, teaching his family to live with dignity, humility and bravery. He will always remain in their hearts, remembered for a life lived with unwavering integrity, deep devotion and unconditional love.