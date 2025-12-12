The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian Apostolic Church faces renewed pressure from authorities after Archbishop Arshak Khachatryan was detained Dec. 4 by the National Security Service at the Investigative Committee’s premises.

His lawyer, Arsen Babayan, wrote on Facebook that no expert has confirmed the authenticity of a widely circulated video of Khachatryan and urged officials to stop spreading false or misleading claims.

The Investigative Committee said Khachatryan was taken into custody as part of a criminal investigation. “During the preliminary investigation of a criminal case, public prosecution has been initiated against the individual under Article 393, Part 2, Points 1 and 4 of the Criminal Code (illegal trafficking of narcotics by a group of individuals with prior agreement, at a public location),” the committee reported.

At a Dec. 2 press conference, Archbishop Khachatryan addressed questions regarding a potential suspension from his duties, stating that he saw no need to step down. When asked why he was targeted by authorities, he responded: “They do not target intellectuals or public figures who please them. The authorities target all those who speak against them.”

Following a hearing at the Yerevan City Court of First Instance, presided over by Judge Masis Melkonyan, Khachatryan was remanded to two months of detention. His legal team noted they saw no apparent grounds for the arrest and suggested he was prepared to join other detained senior clergymen in facing politically motivated charges.

The Investigative Committee maintains that Khachatryan’s detention is linked to alleged involvement in narcotics distribution, a claim his supporters vehemently deny.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement condemning the arrest and pre-trial detention of Khachatryan, describing the charges as baseless:

“This action is a continuation of the recent wave of repressive measures against the Church and a further step in the political persecution of clergy. The detention of high-ranking clergymen on fabricated charges is a manifestation of the government’s anti-Church policy and hostile rhetoric against ecclesiastical figures. We demand the immediate cessation of these illegal prosecutions and the restoration of the violated rights of Archbishop Arshak Khachatryan and other detained clergymen.”

Artsakh

Armenia’s Investigative Committee (IC) confirmed that searches were conducted at the Office of the Representation of Artsakh in Yerevan as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The IC stated that “necessary investigative actions” are underway but declined to provide details about the nature of the case.

On Dec. 11, IC officers carried out searches inside the representation office, though the specific grounds for the investigation have not been disclosed. The operation came one day after parliamentary hearings for Artsakh Constitution Day, during which the return of displaced Artsakh Armenians was discussed.

The search at the Artsakh Representation in Armenia concluded later in the day, with IC officers leaving the premises after seizing computer equipment.

Lawyer Roman Yeritsyan shared a photo allegedly showing damage, writing: “As a result of today’s search, the fireproof safe was broken open, and the ‘criminal items’ discovered were empty folders and a single copy of the newspaper Azat Artsakh. They damaged the property, didn’t confiscate the newspaper, left it and walked away.”

No further details about the investigation have been provided by authorities.

Meanwhile, the first session of the final phase of the trial involving Armenian military and political prisoners took place in Baku. Azerbaijani media did not publish defendants’ statements, reporting only the remarks made by their lawyers, who reportedly requested acquittals.

According to available information, several detainees were allowed to deliver their final statements. Davit Manukyan, Levon Balayan, Madat Babayan, Garik Martirosyan, Melikset Pashayan, David Alaverdyan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Erik Ghazaryan and Vasili Beglaryan all declared that they had committed no crimes.

The hearing, which was adjourned, is scheduled to resume on Dec. 19.

Georgia

Beginning with the 2026 academic year, students admitted to Georgia’s public universities will no longer pay tuition fees. The government will fully cover the cost of higher education, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced during a press briefing, according to Georgian media reports.

“Under our government, preschool education has become free and general education, as you know, is already fully free. Now we are adding the third level of education — higher education — which will also become free,” Kobakhidze stated. “Starting next year and in the years to follow, education will be free for all students admitted to public universities. Supporting young people and improving their financial well-being is one of our key priorities.”

Russia

Armenia’s membership in both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be incompatible, and at some point Yerevan will have to make a choice, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

“Regarding Armenia’s rapprochement with the European Union, we have spoken about this many times. We believe that membership in two different integration blocs is incompatible. And at a certain point, the people of Armenia will have to make a choice. But that choice belongs to the Armenian people,” Overchuk stated.

Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the normalization process with Armenia during a presentation on Turkey’s 2025 agenda at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. He emphasized that the process has been carried out in close coordination with Azerbaijan throughout the year.

Fidan described the potential achievement of peace in the coming year as a “historic opportunity,” noting that Ankara and Baku have worked in parallel on regional initiatives.

“The normalization process with Armenia in 2025 has proceeded along the same lines and in coordination with Azerbaijan. In the period ahead, we will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure lasting peace in the region, and we will encourage all parties to make full use of this historic opportunity,” he said.

The foreign minister also noted that 2025 has been a year of significant developments in the South Caucasus.