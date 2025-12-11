UCC student leads awareness program on International Day of the Victims of Genocide

TORONTO – On the United Nations’ International Day of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, established on Dec. 9, 1948, Upper Canada College (UCC) hosted the Zoryan Institute’s high school educational program.

The Zoryan Institute, the parent organization of the International Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (IIGHRS), is internationally recognized for its scholarship and for its Genocide and Human Rights University Program (GHRUP), which has trained numerous educators dedicated to advancing genocide awareness and prevention.

This year’s program was brought to UCC through the leadership of Ara Sagharian, an Armenian-Canadian student, active member of UCC’s Armenian Club and descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors. Motivated by his heritage and empathy, Ara recognized that many students — Armenian, Jewish, Rwandan and others — carry lived or inherited trauma shaped by genocide. He approached the Zoryan Institute to bring a historically grounded, professionally delivered educational experience to his school.

Ara understood that each genocide is unique in its causes, history and consequences, yet all are part of a shared human experience of suffering, resilience and survival. His goal was to honor distinct histories while highlighting the universal patterns, especially the rise of harmful “us versus them” thinking that fuels division and dehumanization.

To foster learning and dialogue, Ara united every cultural club at UCC, including those for Armenian, Greek and Chinese heritage, along with the Truth and Reconciliation group and the Pluralism Council. By bringing together students and teachers from diverse backgrounds, he became an agent for equity, justice and Canada’s commitment to human rights, especially meaningful on a day that commemorates the anniversaries of both the Genocide Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Zoryan Institute delivered its program, Promoting Equity, Tolerance, Reconciliation and Awareness Through Genocide Education, launched in 2022 with support from the Ontario Ministry of Education. Presented in 32 Ontario high schools and several in Arizona, the program reflects the Zoryan Institute’s commitment to accessible global education. Led by Lauren Fedewa, a University of Toronto Ph.D. candidate and GHRUP graduate, the session explored genocide through the voices of two teenage girls, Anne Frank and Aurora Mardiganian, emphasizing both unique histories and shared humanity. Students engaged actively, asking thoughtful questions about the relevance of cultural genocide within the current UN definition.

Ara’s leadership is a source of pride for UCC, his parents and the Armenian community at large. He is an inspiring example for youth across Canada, and his initiative underscores the importance of supporting the Zoryan Institute’s mission of education and awareness.

If you’d like to bring this presentation to a classroom near you, please visit https://zoryaninstitute.org/book-a-zi-genocide-education-presentation-at-your-school/.