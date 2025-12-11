ScholarshipsAYFYouth

AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter launches first-ever Camp Haiastan camperships

AYF New York "Hyortik" ChapterDecember 11, 2025Last Updated: December 11, 2025
0 1 minute read

The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” Chapter is excited to announce a special initiative  to introduce new campers to the unique experience of AYF Camp Haiastan. For the first time, the chapter is offering two camperships — full sponsorships covering the cost of camp, valued at $2,100 each — for first-time campers aged 8 to 16 who are members of the AYF.

AYF Camp Haiastan has long been a cornerstone of the AYF experience, providing Armenian youth opportunities to strengthen their cultural identity, develop leadership skills and build lifelong friendships. This initiative aims to extend that experience to newcomers, fostering a connection to Armenian heritage and community from their very first summer.

Applications are open now and must be submitted by January 10, 2026. First-time campers and AYF members interested in applying are encouraged to reach out directly to the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter for application details. For those not yet part of the AYF, membership can be completed at any time, including prior to submission.

“The purpose of this campership initiative is to introduce young Armenians to the values, culture and camaraderie that define AYF Camp Haiastan,” said U. Nicole Yaghdjian, member of the chapter’s executive. “We hope these campers will gain an unforgettable experience, grow in their Armenian identity and become lifelong members of the AYF family,” added U. Aren Bedrossian, also on the executive board.

Please apply by January 10, 2026 through the link here.

Related Articles

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter encourages all eligible youth to take advantage of this opportunity. This campership initiative represents a significant step in cultivating the next generation of AYF members while reinforcing the organization’s mission to preserve Armenian identity, build leadership and strengthen community ties among Armenian youth.

Tags
AYF New York "Hyortik" ChapterDecember 11, 2025Last Updated: December 11, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Come on-a Hye House, Hye House a-come on: An interview with the new curators of Kef

December 10, 2025

Hasmig Chloodian’s lasting gift offers sponsorship for 303 children

December 4, 2025

From Camp Haiastan to AYF Senior Olympics: Celebrating community and achievement

December 3, 2025

From D.C. to Hankavan: My Panagoum experience

December 3, 2025
Back to top button