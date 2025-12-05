In memory of Andrew Dadagian

Andrew “Ando” Dadagian, M.D., age 94, passed away at home on November 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 10, 1931, in Watertown, the only child of the late Rose (Meremian) and John Dadagian. His parents, whose families were killed in the Armenian Genocide, met and married in France before immigrating to the United States.

Andy’s work ethic, appreciation for life and resilience were shaped by his childhood in Watertown, known as “Little Armenia.” He loved to run and became a superb-track-and field athlete. While on the Watertown High School track team, he led the squad to indoor and outdoor state championships and won state titles in the 440- and 600-yard events and high jump. In 2010, he was inducted into the Watertown Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Watertown High in 1950, Andy attended Wilbraham Academy, where he was named the school’s Most Outstanding Athlete. He won the 440-yard event at the National Prep School Championships in Madison Square Garden in 1951. At Cornell University, Andy competed in the 400-meter hurdles and 600-yard dash. He anchored the Cornell mile-relay team, which won both the Ivy League Championship and the Penn Relay Championship for three consecutive years, and starred at the Heptagonal Games, helping Cornell win both indoor and outdoor titles. He was selected to represent the U.S. at a series of European track meets and set Ireland’s 440-yard hurdles record in 1954.

A few months ago, Andy was spotlighted in the Weekly for his role as part of the “Watertown Six,” the six-man squad who won the 1953 AYF Olympics. As he told the Weekly’s Harry Derderian in August, “We were brothers, we were a clan, proud of Watertown Gaidzag.”

While at Cornell, Andy won the Woodford Oratorical Contest and spoke of his experiences as a first-generation Armenian-American. Upon graduation, he attended New York Medical College and became an otolaryngologist. During medical school, Andy met the love of his life, Barbara Davison, and they married six months later. This year marks their 66th wedding anniversary.

He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force for two years and later moved to Marion. He practiced at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Tobey Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was chief of otolaryngology.

Andy’s pride and joy was his family. He prioritized his children and grandchildren and was incredibly generous with his love and time. His dinner toasts were as nourishing as the meals themselves, often featuring Armenian specialties like pilaf, shish kebab and paklava. Andy and Barbara traveled extensively, attending multiple Olympic Games. Often called “The World’s Most Interesting Man” by friends, Andy was charismatic, curious and adventurous.

A proud New England Patriots season ticket holder since 1974, Andy attended every game he could. He collected classic antique cars, and his Cadillac V16 Roadster and 1938 Horch Cabriolet were awarded National Championship honors. He loved filling his 1929 red Stutz Blackhawk Roadster and 1930 Dodge Woody with grandchildren for ice cream trips. He also loved nature and spent hours planting tulip bulbs from Holland.

Andy is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his son, Stephen Dadagian and wife, Katherine of Concord; his daughter, Jacqueline Dadagian and husband, Gary of Arlington; his daughter, Laura Dadagian-O’Rourke and husband, James of Marion; his daughter, Andrea Bilodeau of Marion; and his son, Christian Dadagian and wife, Jennifer of Hopkinton; 11 grandchildren, Antranig “Max,” Theo, Benjamin, Marina, Zachary, Andrew, Julia, Alexander, Zoë, Sam and Ryder; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Blair.

When asked what he would like included in his obituary, Andy replied simply, “He lived a full and extraordinary life.” That he did. He will be missed tremendously. The family will gather privately to honor his memory.