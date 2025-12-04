Socialist International adopts resolution on Artsakh

The Council of the Socialist International (SI) convened in St. Julian’s, Malta, from Nov. 28-30, 2025. The meeting was hosted by the Partit Laburista, the country’s ruling party. Before the Council sessions, several SI committees, as well as the SI Presidium, held their meetings.

Representing the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun, Mario Nalpatian participated in the meetings of the Council and the SI Finance and Administrative Committee and, in his capacity as SI vice president, in the meeting and official dinner of the Presidium.

The forum brought together prime ministers and senior political leaders from around the world, including the host, Malta’s prime minister, Robert Abela, and Spain’s prime minister and president of the Socialist International, Pedro Sánchez. Discussions centered on global developments and challenges, and the Socialist International’s role in promoting stability and peace.

Addressing the Council, Nalpatian stated: “Two weeks ago, I received an invitation from the general coordinator to present a brief overview of human rights at this meeting. It is clear to all of us that this era is filled with uncertainty and new challenges. Multilateralism has become a target, the United Nations is facing a sustained and deliberate attack, and the United States has decided to reduce its financial contributions and pay them with delays, resulting in severe and regrettable consequences — and it is certainly not the only country taking such steps.”

Nalpatian continued: “The United Nations Human Rights Council, in particular, has become a central target of these pressures, and this is no coincidence. When the international community hoped and declared that the 21st century should be a century free of genocides, the UN special rapporteur on the prevention of genocide, Alice Nderitu, announced in 2023 — on the 75th anniversary of the Genocide Convention — that six genocides were underway: in Myanmar, Sudan, Ethiopia, Artsakh, Gaza and Israel. To this day, no perpetrators have been held accountable.”

He further noted: “When speaking about human rights, I must also mention the shameful and fabricated ‘Baku trials’ targeting Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, conducted without the minimum guarantees required by international law, without international observers and without independent media access — in disregard of decisions of the International Court of Justice, resolutions of the European Parliament and assessments by numerous experts who warn that force is prevailing over the rule of law. Today, 23 Armenians are being ‘tried’ in Baku, among them our dear friend and one of our party leaders, Davit Ishkhanyan. Certainly, there are others whose fate remains undisclosed.”

“By remembering them today — and all peoples who have suffered genocide — we make their struggles visible and remind the world that their cases remain unresolved, and justice is still awaited,” Nalpatian concluded.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the SI Council adopted several resolutions, including one titled “On the Situation In and Around Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The resolution states:

“The Socialist International reaffirms that to secure peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, a number of important parameters must be taken into account. The conflict cannot be resolved by military means and the process, to be successful, must include:

a. Guarantee the voluntary, safe, dignified, unhindered and internationally guaranteed return of all those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh since the 2020 war and after Sept. 19, 2023, ensuring full protection from any form of intimidation or coercion.

b. Facilitate the immediate release of the 23 remaining Armenian detainees in Baku, including Davit Ishkhanyan — participant in the XXVI Congress of the Socialist International (Madrid, 2022) — and ensure that all de facto closed-door and politically motivated legal proceedings in the Military Court of Baku are transparent and consistent with international standards.

c. Prevent the destruction or alteration of Armenian religious and cultural heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh and safeguard the region’s historical legacy.

The Socialist International remains committed to promoting constructive dialogue and supporting a comprehensive, inclusive and durable peace that upholds justice, human rights and the dignity of all peoples in the region.”

The Socialist International is the global organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties. It currently brings together 132 political parties and organizations from more than 100 countries across all continents. The relevant structures of the ARF are full members of Socialist International Women (SIW) and the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY).

ARF-Dashnaktsutyun International Secretariat