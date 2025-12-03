The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Diocesan Council of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church issued a statement condemning actions by its primate, Vrtanes Abrahamyan, which have sparked public debate and protest. Abrahamyan and a group of clergy met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an encounter critics say was a political maneuver against Catholicos Karekin II.

Images and reports showing Abrahamyan greeting and shaking hands with the prime minister—whom many hold politically responsible for the loss of Artsakh — prompted backlash among displaced Artsakh Armenians and clergy.

In its statement, the council expressed “deep concern regarding the conduct and positions of the diocesan leader that have gained wide public attention in recent days.” The council said it had not been informed in advance of Abrahamyan’s decisions, stressing that his actions “did not stem from our unified position nor from the logic of internal consultations within Artsakh.” According to the council, the primate’s steps have caused “anger, frustration and distrust among many residents of Artsakh,” reactions it describes as entirely understandable.

Council members met with the diocesan leader to hear his explanations but concluded that they “cannot share and condemn these approaches, as they do not reflect the position or expectations of the people of Artsakh.”

Reaffirming its stance, the council stressed that all ecclesiastical matters must be handled strictly within the Church’s structures and in accordance with established regulations, traditions and national values. “We remain committed to representing the interests of our people and upholding church order. It is essential that future steps and decisions be made on the basis of mutual respect, coordination and intra-community unity,” the statement reads.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has detained and filed charges against Ali Karimli, chairman of the opposition Azerbaijani Popular Front Party. According to local media reports, Karimli has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, which concerns actions aimed at the violent seizure of power or the forcible alteration of the country’s constitutional order.

The case is part of a broader investigation involving Ramiz Mehdiyev, the former head of the presidential administration, who is accused of attempting to seize or retain power by force, undermining constitutional order and committing state treason. Authorities confirmed that multiple individuals are being questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Karimli is a prominent opposition figure known for his sharp criticism of President Ilham Aliyev and government policies. He has faced repeated criminal charges over the years — actions that major international human rights organizations say are part of a broader effort to suppress dissent and silence opposition voices in Azerbaijan.

Georgia

Georgian opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili, a representative of the “Lelo for Strong Georgia” party, has been detained in Tbilisi, the Georgian Public Broadcaster reported. The information was later confirmed by his lawyer, Giorgi Rekhviashvili, who stated that he had not yet been informed of the specific grounds for his client’s arrest.

“The only thing I can confirm is that he has been detained within the framework of a criminal case, the details of which are still unknown to me,” Rekhviashvili said. “Once he is transferred to a detention facility and I am able to meet with him, I will be able to provide more information. This is most likely a new criminal proceeding, since the ongoing case did not foresee detention.”

The “ongoing case” referenced by the lawyer concerns an earlier criminal investigation in which Elisashvili is accused of assaulting Ali Babayev, president of the “National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia,” on Dec. 2, 2024.

Other Georgian media sources suggest that Elisashvili’s detention may be linked to the events of Nov. 28, when protesters allegedly attempted to set fire to a Tbilisi court building during a demonstration. Authorities claim the opposition figure is suspected of breaking a window, entering the building, pouring gasoline over equipment and documents and attempting to ignite the premises.

Iran

Iran and Turkey have reached an agreement to open an Iranian Consulate General in the city of Van, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

“The opening of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Van will take place soon and will add another diplomatic representation to our mission in Turkey,” Araghchi stated. He emphasized that beyond providing standard consular services, the new diplomatic office will play a significant role in strengthening cooperation between the border provinces of both countries.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House adviser Jared Kushner at the Kremlin to discuss a potential ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The talks, which lasted five hours, concluded without any agreement. From the Russian side, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and businessman-official Kirill Dmitriev were also present during the negotiations.

Prior to the meeting, President Putin stated that Russia is not preparing to enter a war with European countries.

Turkey

Turkey is considering reopening its land border with Armenia within the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The reopening comes as supposed diplomatic progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues, with Ankara viewing the development as a potential boost for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of elections scheduled for June 2026.

Sources familiar with improving Turkey-Armenia relations suggest that if Pashinyan wins reelection, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev could cooperate with him to formalize a peace agreement between the two nations. Only after such a deal is reached would Turkey appoint an ambassador to Armenia and re-establish full diplomatic relations.

Bloomberg also cited a statement from Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, last month, in which he emphasized that Turkey would not resume diplomatic ties with Armenia until a final peace agreement is signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “If we normalize relations now, we will take away the most important reason for Armenia to sign a peace treaty,” Fidan remarked.