Iraqahyes and Assyrians: The Fertile Crescent’s greatest kinship

Never once did I piece together the convergence of lahmajun and kleicha in my life. I’ve always understood myself to be an Iraqi-American, the proud daughter of two Iraqi immigrants. I grew up with delicacies I labeled “Iraqi,” without understanding the nuances behind this characterization.

Lahmajun, an Armenian dish I’ve loved since childhood, draws from my mother’s Iraqahye (Iraqi-Armenian) heritage, while Assyrian kleicha connects to my father’s Assyrian roots. Armenian and Assyrian, I am woven together by Iraqi commonality. Little did I know that my background would reveal something much greater about cultural truths — a nod to the deep bond between two ancient peoples.

Despite speaking different languages and belonging to predominantly different churches, Armenians and Assyrians connect in more ways than one. Perhaps the most obvious is shared suffering and persecution: the 1915 Armenian and Assyrian Genocide are etched into the hearts of my two identities. With approximately 1.5 million Armenians and 750,000 Assyrians massacred, this tragedy sparked mass migration, forming much of the modern Armenian and Assyrian diasporas.

Countless Armenians were forcefully driven from their homeland, many finding refuge in Iraq as survivors. While many Assyrians are indigenous to modern-day Iraq, they too were displaced, often relocating to other villages and regions within the country. Between 1918 and 1919, nearly 50,000 Assyrians from Urmia, Salmas and Van were forced to move to Baghdad. My paternal grandmother, an Urmijneta (Assyrian for a female Urmia native), adopted Iraqi culture, having raised her family in Baghdad, yet retained her Urmian dialect while speaking Assyrian. Likewise, my mother’s Armenian family incorporated Armenian words into their Arabic speech, reflecting their Iraqahye identity.

From a Western lens, Iraq’s rich ethnic diversity is rarely represented to the fullest degree. Beyond IIraqahyes and Assyrians, communities such as Yezidis, Kurds, Roma and Mandaean Sabians call Iraq home.

Although both are Iraqi, my mother and father speak very different Arabic dialects, shaped largely by the cultural influences inherited from their ancestors’ hardships. For every difference I pinpoint, I also find commonalities that illustrate the deep Armenian-Assyrian connection among Iraqis. My Assyrian grandmother spoke both Assyrian and Armenian, conversing freely with Iraqahye friends she’d invite over for chai. Likewise, my Armenian grandmother befriended countless Assyrian Christians, including Chaldeans, who lived nearby.

Similarities don’t merely exist among Armenians and Assyrians in Iraq; these two ancient groups share a unique harmony born of affliction. From the interactions I’ve seen between my two ethnic identities,

The nucleus of my paternal and maternal ancestries lies between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. While I don’t speak Armenian or Assyrian, the Arabic I’ve learned over the years is entangled with the cultures I belong to. Seeing the thriving relationship of Iraqahyes and Assyrians impels me to embrace my two halves equally and lovingly.

In my parents’ native city of Baghdad, both Sourp Asdvadzadzin and Virgin Mary Church of the Assyrian Church of the East represent their two communities in Iraq’s capital. For as long as these expressions of cultural affinity stand, I hope to see the continued friendship of Iraqahyes and Assyrians.

Lahmajun and kleicha still converge in my life, drawing nearer on Christmas, at family gatherings and through recipes discovered on Instagram and YouTube. Now, I recognize the honor that lies in celebrating my identities unflinchingly: I have the privilege of embracing my cultures. While history has repeatedly tried to subordinate Armenians and Assyrians, I hold the power to preserve what persecution sought to terminate.

Ancient ties, kindled out of sheer agony, do not have to remain tainted with pain. Find the crossroads of your identities and champion them, shining brightly so bygone stories never wane.