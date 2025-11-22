Announcements

Holy Trinity Armenian Church to celebrate 65 years with “Christmas Holiday Concert”

Guest ContributorNovember 22, 2025Last Updated: November 22, 2025
0 1 minute read
The Erevan Choral Society and Orchestra of Greater Boston

This December, the Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston invites the community to celebrate the season and a remarkable milestone: 65 years on Brattle Street.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, at 7:00 p.m., the church sanctuary at 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, Mass. will come alive with the “Christmas Holiday Concert,” presented in collaboration with the Erevan Choral Society and Orchestra.

Under the baton of Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, the chorale will perform a festive program, filling the historic church with the warmth and joy of the season. This special concert honors not only the church’s enduring presence in the community but also the shared spirit of music and tradition that connects generations.

The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

For more information, please contact the church office at (617) 354-0632 or office@htaac.org.

