At 88, Shahen Guiragossian inspires with his debut memoir, “The Hawk”

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — At 88 years old, Shahen Guiragossian has turned a lifetime of memories into a lasting legacy. His debut memoir, “The Hawk,” is more than one man’s story — it’s a bridge between generations, carrying the spirit of Armenian resilience forward to those who will inherit it.

Born to survivors of the Armenian Genocide, Guiragossian grew up in a home filled with love, silence and the weight of unspoken history. Through “The Hawk,” he finally gives voice to that inheritance, tracing how his parents’ endurance shaped his own journey and how storytelling itself can become an act of remembrance.

“My parents never spoke much about what they endured,” he said. “But I realized that by writing, I could keep their story — and our people’s story — alive.”

Both deeply personal and universally human, “The Hawk” invites readers to remember where they come from while finding hope in who they can still become. Written in his late 80s, Guiragossian’s memoir reminds the Armenian diaspora and younger generations that it is never too late — or too early — to tell your story.

Proceeds from “The Hawk” support the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) in honor of his heritage, and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, in memory of his nephew lost in the September 11 tragedy.

“The Hawk” is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and ebook formats.



About the author

Shahen Guiragossian is an Armenian-American author and storyteller based in Coconut Creek, Florida. A lifelong dreamer and entrepreneur, he channels his reflections on struggle, success and survival into “The Hawk” — a story meant to inspire and endure. When he isn’t writing, he spends time with music and reflection, the two companions that have carried him through every chapter of life.