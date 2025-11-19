“Deep Red”: The meditative art of Leo Leo Vardanyan

YEREVAN — From Oct. 7 to Nov. 6, the Museum of Modern Art in Yerevan hosted “Deep Red,” a solo exhibition by artist Leo Leo Vardanyan, offering a meditative exploration of texture and tone through shades of white, black and, most prominently, red.

Vardanyan’s work is distinguished by its sensory depth and aesthetic clarity. His paintings guide viewers toward self-recognition, inviting them into a quiet interior world where color becomes both language and reflection.

The exhibition’s conceptual description read: “‘Deep Red’ allows us to sense the infinite without losing our personal experience. It is a deep gaze turned inward, where the personal and the infinite coincide without annihilating one another. And perhaps within this intersection lies the essence of true self-recognition.”

For Vardanyan, this creative journey has been decades in the making. “It’s been a process of 15 to 20 years. I never planned to create a series dedicated to reds,” he told the Weekly. But over the years, he approached color, stepped away and came back — “until everything within me crystallized through different stages of life: disappointments, inspirations and enthusiasms.”

A lifelong fascination with color

Born in 1971 in Yerevan, Vardanyan grew up in the heart of Armenia’s capital. He trained at the Henrik Igityan National Center for Aesthetics and graduated from Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts’s Faculty of Painting before joining the Artists’ Union of Armenia.

Vardanyan’s affinity for red traces back to childhood, when his mother made cherry compote. “I never hurried to drink it — I was fascinated by its depth,” he explained. “Since childhood, I’ve felt that color is not just a visual phenomenon but something more — a body, a memory, a consciousness.”

For Vardanyan, red is more than a color; it is an environment — a space of memory, of warm air, of someone’s silent presence or absence. “This series resembles a movement, where color condenses in space and breaks through the surface,” said the artist. “What matters here is not the aggressive force of red, but its enchanting depth.

Vardanyan’s solo exhibitions span three decades across the city, tracing the evolution of his exploration of color and form. Highlights include Personal (1998) at Goyak Art Gallery, Meditation of Happiness (2012) at the Academy Gallery, Monochrome Emotions (2012) and Samadhi (2015) at Dalan Art Gallery, Meditation (2015) at the Museum of Modern Art, At Your Own Discretion (2016) at Karoyan Gallery, From My Window (2019) at AGBU, Relief (2021) at the Artists’ Union of Armenia and most recently Traces (2022) at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts. Each exhibition reflects a distinct phase in his ongoing dialogue with color, texture and the inner self, culminating in the immersive experience of “Deep Red.”

The current exhibition presents over 50 works, while his broader oeuvre encompasses several thousand pieces across thematic and chromatic series — from deep red to soft white, warm earthy tones to cool blues, emerald greens and elegant blacks.

For the artist, red represents time itself. “Red carries the different phases of life — from childhood to maturity, from disillusionment to inspiration. It is such a vast phenomenon that it can encompass human essence. As long as we remember color, we remain connected to time.”

Musicality is embedded in his compositions: lines turn into sounds, forms into rhythm.

“My gestures often resemble musical instruments — a cello, a piano, an organ. Painting and music are born from the same breath,” Vardanyan said.

He views red as a boundary color, both cosmic and human, emblematic of passion, light, sunset, birth and the continuity of life. “Red carries you toward the cosmos yet never erases your individuality. It affirms humanity — it does not destroy it. When the first conscious encounter with color happens in the mother’s womb, it is red that shapes your identity,” the artist emphasized.

Red as meditation

At the core of Vardanyan’s creative philosophy lies color — as a space for meditation.

“At first, meditation and art were different things for me, but over the years, they began to merge. I realized that painting itself is a meditative process — color is a permanent inscription of inner peace and transformation.

Over time, art and meditation fused within his inner universe. “When I understood that my art had become meditative, there was no need to practice meditation separately. Art itself became that state — a continuous reflection, focus and self-overcoming,” Vardanyan added.

For the artist, red is both spiritual and elemental, marking cycles of birth, sunset and renewal. “Sunset reminds us of birth. Red is cosmic yet profoundly human. It never erases individuality; it grounds us in human emotions and memory,” he explained.

Vardanyan believes that every color has its own character. If red were a person, he says, it would likely be multilayered, contradictory, yet loyal — full of emotion, love and strength.

For him, “Deep Red” is not merely an artistic series but a journey of self-discovery:

At the exhibition’s opening, Vardanyan transformed the space into a fully immersive environment, down to the smallest detail: guests dressed in red, jars of cherry compote placed at the entrance and classical music filling the gallery, turning the evening into a ritual where color, sound and the “scent” of deep red merged into a single emotion.

Sound was central to the exhibition. Composers Davit Balasanyan and Vardan Harutyunyan, known for their work in experimental music, performed a unique set blending electronic soundscapes with extended piano techniques.

On Oct. 28, the museum hosted “Avet Terterian and the Palette of Time,” featuring chamber, vocal and instrumental works by contemporary Armenian composers, including Honored Artist of Armenia Anna Mayilyan and students of the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan.

These musical performances enhanced the sensory impact of the visual art, creating a multisensory experience.

“Deep Red” is more than a study of color; it is an exploration of the human being, with all their emotions, memories and eternal quests. Vardanyan’s work reminds viewers that every color, like every person, contains a universe: sometimes tranquil, sometimes burning, but always alive.

Follow Leo Leo Vardanyan on Facebook and Instagram for updates on exhibitions and projects.