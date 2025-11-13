Poetry

Andon’s peşrev

Mark GavoorNovember 13, 2025Last Updated: November 13, 2025
Illustration of Ottoman-Greek musician titled “Greek of the islands of the archipelago” by Jean-Baptiste Vanmour, 1707 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Huseyni haunting and
Huseyni uplifting
so beautifully focusing
the mysteries of life
the dichotomies
the very complications
that forge joy and sorrow
into this thing, this life,
we are, each one of us,
trying to navigate and
make whatever sense of
we can

this thing
this music
this peşrev
this enchanting peşrev
from the root of your being
from your Byzantine DNA
whispers loudly
to my soul

*Lavtacı Andon was a Greek composer active in the late Ottoman era, noted for his peşrevs, the instrumental preludes of classical Turkish music.

Photo of Mark Gavoor

Mark Gavoor

Mark Gavoor is Associate Professor of Operations Management in the School of Business and Nonprofit Management at North Park University in Chicago. He is an avid blogger and oud player.

