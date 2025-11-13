Andon’s peşrev

Huseyni haunting and

Huseyni uplifting

so beautifully focusing

the mysteries of life

the dichotomies

the very complications

that forge joy and sorrow

into this thing, this life,

we are, each one of us,

trying to navigate and

make whatever sense of

we can

this thing

this music

this peşrev

this enchanting peşrev

from the root of your being

from your Byzantine DNA

whispers loudly

to my soul

*Lavtacı Andon was a Greek composer active in the late Ottoman era, noted for his peşrevs, the instrumental preludes of classical Turkish music.