Poetry
Andon’s peşrev
Huseyni haunting and
Huseyni uplifting
so beautifully focusing
the mysteries of life
the dichotomies
the very complications
that forge joy and sorrow
into this thing, this life,
we are, each one of us,
trying to navigate and
make whatever sense of
we can
this thing
this music
this peşrev
this enchanting peşrev
from the root of your being
from your Byzantine DNA
whispers loudly
to my soul
*Lavtacı Andon was a Greek composer active in the late Ottoman era, noted for his peşrevs, the instrumental preludes of classical Turkish music.