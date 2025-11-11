Fifth annual couples’ ministry focuses on forgiveness and renewal

BELMONT, Mass. — On Nov. 1, the New England Couple’s Ministry, with support from the New England Armenian community, hosted its fifth annual couples’ event, “Restored by Grace: Forgiveness That Renews Marriage,” at the First Armenian Church in Belmont.

More than 110 attendees representing 13 Armenian churches — Apostolic, Evangelical and Catholic — came together for an evening of worship, fellowship and biblical teaching.

The program opened with a warm welcome from Pastor Sevag Melkonian and a letter from Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, read by Rev. Fr. Vasken Kouzouian. Rev. Aram Bedrossian offered the prayer before dinner. Guests enjoyed a beautifully prepared buffet accompanied by live music from John Baboian on guitar and Levon Hovsepian on piano.

Rev. Avedis Boynerian introduced the guest speaker, Rev. Kevin Sanders, executive director of the Boston Center for Biblical Counseling, who spoke on the theme “God’s Design for Marriage: A Covenant of Grace.” He emphasized that:

Marriage is God’s idea and displays His glory.

Marital struggles stem from human sin and self-centeredness.

Common unhealthy responses include withdrawal, control, blame, bitterness and escapism.

Marriage reflects Christ’s covenant love and is designed not merely to make us happy but to make us holy.

Following dessert and coffee, Rev. Sanders led the second session, “The Power of Forgiveness: Healing Wounds, Renewing Love,” focusing on how forgiveness restores relationships. He reminded couples that forgiveness is a decision of the heart that flows from God’s grace, faces the truth and differs from reconciliation, which takes time to rebuild trust.

Dr. Arpi Boynerian presented the ministry’s vision, encouraging couples to carry the mission forward:

“Our mission isn’t just to hold events — it’s to build a community where marriages are nurtured, relationships are restored and love is continually renewed by God’s grace. We aim to create a movement of care — a place where couples can find encouragement, guidance and hope.”

The evening concluded with closing remarks by Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian, followed by the Lord’s Prayer and Bahbanich. Couples were also invited to share feedback through a QR code survey to help guide future gatherings.