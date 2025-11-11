Community News

Fifth annual couples’ ministry focuses on forgiveness and renewal

Rev. Dr. Avedis BoynerianandArpi BoynerianNovember 11, 2025Last Updated: November 11, 2025
0 1 minute read
(from l to r:) Committee members Rev. Avedis Boynerian, Dr. Arpi Boynerian, Anush O'Connor, speaker Kevin Sanders, Garin Orchanian and Josh Tevekelian

BELMONT, Mass. — On Nov. 1, the New England Couple’s Ministry, with support from the New England Armenian community, hosted its fifth annual couples’ event, “Restored by Grace: Forgiveness That Renews Marriage,” at the First Armenian Church in Belmont. 

More than 110 attendees representing 13 Armenian churches — Apostolic, Evangelical and Catholic — came together for an evening of worship, fellowship and biblical teaching.

The program opened with a warm welcome from Pastor Sevag Melkonian and a letter from Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, read by Rev. Fr. Vasken Kouzouian. Rev. Aram Bedrossian offered the prayer before dinner. Guests enjoyed a beautifully prepared buffet accompanied by live music from John Baboian on guitar and Levon Hovsepian on piano.

Rev. Avedis Boynerian introduced the guest speaker, Rev. Kevin Sanders, executive director of the Boston Center for Biblical Counseling, who spoke on the theme “God’s Design for Marriage: A Covenant of Grace.” He emphasized that:

  • Marriage is God’s idea and displays His glory.
  • Marital struggles stem from human sin and self-centeredness.
  • Common unhealthy responses include withdrawal, control, blame, bitterness and escapism.
  • Marriage reflects Christ’s covenant love and is designed not merely to make us happy but to make us holy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Related Articles

Following dessert and coffee, Rev. Sanders led the second session, “The Power of Forgiveness: Healing Wounds, Renewing Love,” focusing on how forgiveness restores relationships. He reminded couples that forgiveness is a decision of the heart that flows from God’s grace, faces the truth and differs from reconciliation, which takes time to rebuild trust.

Dr. Arpi Boynerian presented the ministry’s vision, encouraging couples to carry the mission forward:

“Our mission isn’t just to hold events — it’s to build a community where marriages are nurtured, relationships are restored and love is continually renewed by God’s grace. We aim to create a movement of care — a place where couples can find encouragement, guidance and hope.”

The evening concluded with closing remarks by Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian, followed by the Lord’s Prayer and Bahbanich. Couples were also invited to share feedback through a QR code survey to help guide future gatherings.

Tags
Rev. Dr. Avedis BoynerianandArpi BoynerianNovember 11, 2025Last Updated: November 11, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian

Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian

Reverend Dr. Avedis Boynerian has been the Senior Minister of the Armenian Memorial (Congregational) Church since October 2003. He had previously served as the Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Martyrs’ Church of Aleppo, Syria. He graduated from the Andover Newton Theological School in 2011 with a Doctor of Ministry.
Photo of Arpi Boynerian

Arpi Boynerian

Dr. Arpi Boynerian graduated as a Medical Doctor in 1987 from the Medical University of Aleppo. In 1993, she got her specialized degree as an ophthalmologist from the University's Al Razi Hospital. While in Aleppo, she shared the gospel and her testimony with the Women's Auxiliary of the Armenian Consulate. She and her family moved to the US in 2003. Dr. Boynerian now works with Dr. Charles Barsam at North Suburban Eye Association and faithfully serves with her husband Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian at Armenian Memorial Church.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

A sweetly bittersweet film

November 6, 2025

Providence “Varantian” AYF alumni gather to share memories

November 6, 2025

Celebrate the season at ACEC’s 2nd Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

November 4, 2025

“Homeland vs. Home: When a Call to Return to the Homeland is Not Answered”

November 3, 2025
Back to top button