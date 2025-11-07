Aharonian Hall dedicated to Rev. Hovhannes Aharonian at First Armenian Evangelical Church in Beirut

BEIRUT — Under the auspices of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East (UAECNE), one of the most distinguished ecclesiastical and ecumenical figures of the 20th century in the Middle East, the late Rev. Hovhannes P. Aharonian (1909–1986) was honored with the naming of a hall at the First Armenian Evangelical Church in Beirut. The dedication ceremony, held on September 27, 2025, marked the official opening of the newly renovated Aharonian Hall.

Clergy from the UAECNE, along with invited guests and ecumenical leaders, gathered for a special service of dedication.

Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, Acting President of the UAECNE and President of the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC), welcomed attendees and untied the ribbon at the hall’s entrance. The ceremony began with the singing of a hymn of praise in Armenian, followed by participants entering the hall. At the entrance, Rev. Dr. Haidostian highlighted a commemorative plaque displaying milestones from Rev. Aharonian’s distinguished Armenian Evangelical and ecumenical leadership. He stated that “Rev. Aharonian’s name continues to bring honor not only to the Armenian Evangelical Church in the Near East but also to the wider Christian community of our region.”

Following a prayer of dedication, congratulatory messages were read on behalf of several organizations where Rev. Aharonian served. Among the honored guests were His Eminence Archbishop Shahe Panossian, Primate of the Armenian Orthodox Church in Lebanon, representing His Holiness Catholicos Aram I; Dr. Michel Abs, Secretary General of the MECC; Rev. Riad Jarjour, representing Rosangela Jarjour, General Secretary of the Fellowship of Middle East Evangelical Churches (FMEEC); Dr. Martin Accad, President of the Near East School of Theology (NEST); and Rev. Joseph Kassab, President of the Supreme Council of the Evangelical Community in Syria and Lebanon.

In his remarks, Dr. Abs stated, “Such recognition is not only an act of thanks but also serves to turn the honoree into a model and example, inspiring others to follow his deeds and lessons — especially in societies that need their leading elites to contribute all that is constructive and positive.”

Dr. Vicken Aharonian (Rev. Aharonian’s son) and his wife, Sossy, joined the ceremony virtually from the United States, expressing gratitude and hope while encouraging continued commitment to the local church’s mission and to the wider ecumenical movement’s service to the community and the region.

The program concluded with the singing of the Lord’s Prayer in Armenian, followed by a benediction by Rev. Dr. Haidostian.

Born in Zeitoun in 1909, Rev. Aharonian devoted his life to pastoral ministry and theological leadership. He served as president of the UAECNE (1951–1979) and president of NEST (1959–1978), becoming president emeritus in July 1978. He was also a founder and the first president of the FMEEC (1974), and co-founding president of the MECC (1974–1985), later becoming president emeritus in 1985.

Rev. Aharonian, who passed away in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1986, was widely respected as a visionary leader and thinker who oversaw the theological education of many of today’s Armenian — both Evangelical and Apostolic — and non-Armenian pastors and clergy. He was married to Lydia Haidostian, and they had two children, Dr. Steven H. Aharonian and Dr. Vicken Aharonian.