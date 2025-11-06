Will the voices of reason please step forward?

This column has been devoted to encouraging honest and open dialogue on issues important to the Armenian diaspora. One byproduct of our post-genocide history is the communal behavioral generalizations we embrace. These stereotypes are not scientific; they come from our personal experiences. Our love of food, family gatherings and tribal nature are common examples. Some are satirical, laced with a healthy dose of reality. They are entertaining, but they also point out our shortcomings.

Consider the joke about two Armenians stranded on an island who built two churches. While it reflects the importance of our church, it also directs attention to our rampant disunity. You may have heard the one about four Armenians in a room with five different opinions. Armenians are socially engaged, but we are not particularly adept at rallying as one people. We all seem to care, but at times, express that commitment in dramatically different ways. It has taken a massive tragedy — or an obsession with important anniversaries — for us to truly come together.

We all recall the 100th anniversary of the genocide, when our church came together in Washington with the Catholicoi and assembled priests offering the Body and Blood of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There was no Prelacy or Diocese — just faithful Armenian Christians united in Christ. It was beautiful, the ultimate in unity. The next day, we returned to business as usual. Relations among the clergy and parishes have improved, thankfully, but walls remain.

The most concerning aspect of our behavior is not just the conflicts driven by power struggles and egos, but our inability to resolve them. Issues fester like open wounds while we cling to our parochial views. We speak of Christian values, but true forgiveness eludes us. We revere the importance of our homeland, yet endless debates and political squabbles weaken our position. Why?

Many years ago, my priest told me that the greatest evil we can manifest is letting our egos go unchecked. It is the source of much communal conflict.

Consensus prevents destructive conflicts and enables forward thinking, which is essential for managing communities and institutions. Compromise is the essential ingredient, requiring each of us to embrace our responsibilities as voices of reason. There are times when I must admit this behavior is in short supply. Despite good intentions, we sometimes lose focus on what is really at stake. Protecting our spheres of influence becomes more important than the longer-term objective of a common bond.

I recently read a piece entitled “Respect the Pause” that speaks to our use of “pause,” or patience, as a means of adapting personal behavior. The author, Sheila Paylan, also notes how Armenians have developed an understanding of “the value of the pause,” given our history of oppression, denied justice, awaiting peace and adjusting to tragedies. It prompted me to reflect on the need for a pause in communal activity and national matters. Not respecting the pause can cause unintentional harm, and impulsive responses can lead to long-term regret. Pause is a personal discipline that can add value to our lives and to our community endeavors.

Reading that column led to reflection on the ongoing conflict between the Armenian government and the Holy See of Etchmiadzin. Given the substantial escalation we are witnessing, where is the respect for the “pause”? The adversarial environment seems to encourage a reaction to every action. One party claims a violation of the law as its motivation, which leads to the church rallying support within the clergy in public denial. Recently, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem issued a statement supporting Vehapar Karekin II and the institution of Holy Etchmiadzin, while Vehapar Aram I has focused on the need for institutional independence. I found the Patriarch’s statement somewhat patronizing, since his own credibility has been suspect concerning his role in the Cows’ Gardens debacle. The origins of the conflict are almost irrelevant, at this point. What matters is thinking of the nation and the church and committing to a “pause.”

We are all watching with fear and disbelief at the public conflict between our homeland’s government and the Holy See of Etchmiadzin. It is important to frame this dispute beyond personalities: reducing it to a Prime Minister and a Catholicos oversimplifies the issue. Tensions between governments and religious institutions are not unprecedented. For example, the Anglican Church in England has a clerical leader, but the sitting monarch is considered the head of the church. The interplay of politics and religion is constant, despite claims of “separation.”

Conflict within our Armenian global nation has been constant, yet we are still unsettled when our romantic notion of Armenian oneness is interrupted. What is particularly disturbing is the seemingly endless escalation by all sides in this dispute. The government claims corruption in the Holy See and calls for leadership change, while the church denies such claims and maintains that its independence must be respected. The huge gap in thinking aside, it is not helpful to see escalation prevail over the voices of reason advocating de-escalation. The government has proceeded with arrests, pre-trial detentions and prosecution while publicly supporting a defrocked priest.

If the clergy have broken the laws of Armenia, then investigations are warranted and they should be fairly treated as any citizen. However, calls for the resignation of the Catholicos and proposals for his replacement undermine the principle of separation. At the same time, decades-old allegations of corruption within the church have often been ignored, which damages credibility. The church maintains its moral compass with self-governance. Ignoring what has become an unofficial but common dialogue damages its credibility. We should ask where reasoned thinking is — thinking that extends beyond choosing a side. If the Catholicos were to resign, would the canons of the church be respected to elect his successor? Would the election have any credibility if perceived as influenced by the government?

Is anyone thinking of the institution itself and not just the individual players? I remember when President Nixon was impeached, his supporters argued that the “Office of the President” would be irreparably harmed. This was a time when impeachment had only occurred once in the country’s history — and that was 100 years earlier. As we know, the President eventually resigned before the process concluded, but the institution survived.

Similarly, the church must stop actions that invite interference. Ignoring corruption is not self-governance, and encouraging internal ousters or political maneuvering only opens the door to further scrutiny. Church leaders should focus on their sacred mission, not on “saving the nation.” Likewise, the government should prioritize dialogue and stability. Where are the third parties who can facilitate a “pause” to this nightmare? We need to find the “stand down” button for all parties.

In a democracy with freedom of speech and assembly, questions arise: where does free speech cross into sedition? Is calling for regime change an overextension of free speech? Where are the lines between commentary and the law? These are critical questions for protecting democracy and preventing chaos. This situation is particularly complex because the Armenian Apostolic Church is not confined to the borders of Armenia.

The church’s history spans over 1,700 years and is carefully woven into the fabric of our civilization. It extends globally as a direct result of the genocide. Its mission, rooted in eternal salvation, transcends earthly life. They may not be considerations in our political lives, but they are critical factors in the minds of the faithful. Three of the four hierarchical Sees (Constantinople, Jerusalem, Antelias) and a majority of adherents are in the diaspora. This global dimension must be taken into consideration. It is also a great opportunity to advance our global Armenian identity. How do the parties view this?

Reading Paylan’s column this week underscored the importance of patience and reflection in communal and national matters. Its timing and relevance to the current crisis are striking. What is needed now is a sincere, sustained “pause” to open the doors to communication, de-escalation and, hopefully, resolution. Unilateral actions must give way to dialogue — this can only happen when we truly “respect the pause.” The pause may take the form of silence to replace acrimony, a temporary ceasefire in the midst of tension.

The two most important institutions in Armenian life must emerge stronger from this moment. We need a stronger church focused on its core mission. The democratic foundation of our homeland can also be the beneficiary of reconciliation. Thoughtful, deliberate action, aligned with a long-term vision, is essential. Let us pray for the pause.