My two grandmothers

In the icy stillness of Lake Van

Aghtamar’s silhouette pierces the cloudless sky

Our boat moves toward history, hope, strength

I picture my grandmother Zartar —

nine years old, on a ship to Ellis Island,

the outline of the Statue of Liberty towering above her

a figure as strong as her mother

who had carried her across the desert

I knew I was safe, she said —

beyond the reach of the hands that tore our world apart

Our boat stops on Ktuts Island near Aghtamar

We hopscotch on slippery stones

to the land where bones lie scattered, decaying

the monastery crumbling to dust.

In North Burial Ground, Providence, Rhode Island

a khachkar rises above the rest of the “ians” —

my modest grandmother Yaghout’s one demand:

to honor those whose names were lost

who died on the march like rolling stones

To pay for the privilege of surviving