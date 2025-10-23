Gyumri erupts after mayor’s arrest: “This is an operation against democracy itself,” say opposition

YEREVAN — Armenia’s second-largest city has erupted into turmoil following the dramatic detention of Vardan Ghukasyan, Gyumri’s elected mayor, in what opposition leaders describe as a politically motivated operation designed to intimidate the public ahead of national elections.

At dawn on Tuesday, heavily armed officers from the National Security Service (NSS) stormed the Gyumri City Hall, forcing Ghukasyan to the ground and detaining him along with seven municipal employees. Witnesses said between 60 and 70 officers participated in the raid, which was conducted by the NSS’s Sixth Department — a division long associated with high-profile political investigations.

Hours later, the Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed that the mayor had been charged not with accepting bribes, but with demanding them — a distinction his lawyer, Aramayis Hayrapetyan, says exposes the case’s weak foundation.

“These charges are baseless and politically fabricated,” Hayrapetyan told reporters. “The so-called recordings are taken out of context and could relate to municipal tax or legalization fees. My client could not have approved illegal constructions, even if he wanted to — the legal window for that closed in 2004.”

According to Hayrapetyan, Ghukasyan’s health deteriorated during interrogation; his blood pressure spiked, and he was denied food, clothing and hygiene supplies, despite suffering from diabetes. Late Tuesday, Judge Vardges Sargsyan of the Anti-Corruption Court ruled that Ghukasyan would remain in pre-trial detention for two months.

As word of the arrest spread, thousands gathered outside City Hall, ringing church bells in protest. The demonstration quickly descended into clashes, with red-beret police units pushing through the crowd and detaining dozens, including Ruben Mkhitaryan, a human rights defender and member of the “Mer Dzevov” (“Our Way”) movement, who was attempting to mediate.

By evening, authorities confirmed 33 arrests, including minors. Several detainees were charged under Articles 327 and 486 of Armenia’s Criminal Code, relating to “interference with justice” and “participation in mass unrest.”

Deputy Mayor Avetis Arakelyan announced a citywide strike and vowed that the municipality would continue to function “under the people’s mandate.”

“This is not an arrest of a man,” Arakelyan declared. “This is an arrest of the people’s will — an attempt by Yerevan to overthrow the results of free elections through force.”

Opposition groups swiftly condemned the events. In a sharply worded statement, the “Hayastan” Parliamentary Alliance described the government’s actions as “another brutal strike against the foundations of Armenian democracy.”

“What we witnessed in Gyumri is the physical manifestation of a government that fears its own citizens,” the statement read. “By detaining a legitimately elected mayor and besieging a city, Prime Minister Pashinyan’s administration is spreading fear to suffocate local self-governance across Armenia. This is a message to every municipality: independence will be punished.”

The Alliance accused Pashinyan of deliberately escalating political pressure ahead of the upcoming Echmiadzin (Vagharshapat) municipal elections, calling Ghukasyan’s detention a “pre-election intimidation tactic designed to terrify voters.”

The “Mer Dzevov” movement, a grassroots civic initiative led by businessman and political prisoner Samvel Karapetyan that advocates regional autonomy and democratic governance, issued an equally stark warning.

“What is happening in Gyumri today will happen everywhere tomorrow, if Armenians do not speak up. The naked repression against an elected mayor is not an isolated event — it is the symptom of a state descending into authoritarianism.”

Movement representative Ruben Mkhitaryan — detained during the protests — had earlier warned that “the line between political disagreement and criminal persecution has vanished in Armenia.” His colleagues now say his arrest is meant to silence one of the few remaining public defenders of civil rights in Shirak province.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the ARF Armenia Supreme Council and MP from the “Hayastan” Alliance, called the raid “a direct assault on the sovereignty of the people.”

“This is not an operation against Vardan Ghukasyan the individual,” Saghatelyan said. “This is an operation against the citizens of Gyumri, against their ballot, against democracy itself. Pashinyan is attacking the Armenian people’s right to choose their own leaders.”

Saghatelyan urged all opposition forces to unite to prevent what he called “the seizure of power in Armenia’s second largest city.”

The events in Gyumri fit into a broader pattern of politically charged prosecutions targeting opposition figures. Ghukasyan’s son, Spartak Ghukasyan, was arrested in September on extortion charges widely dismissed by supporters as fabricated. In June, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan, head of the Shirak Diocese, was also detained, accused of “inciting the violent overthrow of the government.”

The targeting of opposition officials has been consistent since Volodya Grigoryan, mayor of Parakar, was shot dead by masked gunmen in September — a killing that remains unsolved.

Critics point to Pashinyan’s October 1 parliamentary speech, in which he declared that “those who speak against Armenia’s sovereignty must simply be removed from public life.” Many now interpret those remarks as a prelude to the crackdown in Gyumri.

Moscow has reacted cautiously. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia was “closely monitoring developments” in Shirak Province, where it maintains a major military base.

“We hope these developments do not deepen the gap between Armenia’s citizens and its judicial system,” Zakharova stated. “Given the proximity of national elections, a swift and just resolution is essential.”

Across Gyumri, the tolling of church bells has continued for days — a sound residents say has become “the heartbeat of resistance.”

“They are trying to break not only our mayor, but our Armenian spirit,” said a local teacher in an interview with the Weekly. “We are an ancient people. We don’t scare easily.”

For many in Gyumri, the image of their elected mayor dragged from his office by armed officers has become a rallying cry — not just against one arrest, but against what they see as a systematic campaign to dismantle Armenia’s pluralism.

As Deputy Mayor Avetis Arakelyan put it late Wednesday night, standing outside the sealed City Hall: “The government is waging a war on democracy itself. But Gyumri will not kneel.”