AMAA dedicates renovated Camp Hankavan complex in Armenia

YEREVAN – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) held the Dedication Worship Service for its newly renovated Camp Hankavan Complex on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Camp’s Auditorium. The ceremony gathered benefactors, AMAA leaders from the U.S., including CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian and Board President Gary Phillips, Esq. and Evangelical Church of Armenia members from Yerevan and other towns in Armenia.

Originally acquired in 2003, Camp Sheen Shoghig in Hankavan has long provided a place of recreation, learning and spiritual growth for children and youth across Armenia. The renovated complex will continue this mission with renewed purpose for generations to come.

The Worship Service featured hymns, Scripture readings and prayers led by ECA Senior Pastor Rev. Avetik Khachatryan, ECA Council President Rev. Vardan Apinyan and President of the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches in Eurasia Rev. Dr. René Léonian.

Rev. Krikor Youmshajekian, President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia, delivered the message titled “Set Apart for God” based on Joshua 3:5, reminding attendees that the Camp’s mission belongs to God and must remain centered on Christ. “Camps come and go, buildings decay and programs change, but God’s work endures through faithful and devoted hearts,” he said.

The dedication ceremony, led by Rev. Dr. Haroutune Selimian, President of the Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria, formally set apart the Camp “for the worship and service of Almighty God,” followed by the united response of the congregation: “We dedicate this land to God for His glory and service.”

Following the Service, officials, including Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Arsen Torosyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Lilit Makunts, joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special program.

AMAA Representative in Armenia, Aren Deyirmenjian, expressed gratitude to all benefactors, noting that the renewed complex stands as a testament to AMAA’s enduring mission of strengthening faith, education and service in Armenia.

Reflecting on the re-opening of the Camp Hankavan Complex, AMAA Board President Gary Phillips shared that “the camp is a place where children and young people encounter Christ, form lasting friendships and begin lifelong journeys of faith and service,” and added that the renewal of Camp Hankavan reaffirms AMAA’s mission “to build lives upon the foundation of Christ — nurturing hearts, shaping character and preparing new generations to live out their faith in Armenia and beyond.”

In his remarks, AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian emphasized AMAA’s deep commitment to the Homeland, saying: “Wherever we live, our hearts are directed toward Armenia. Here, we feel the deepest responsibility to strengthen our people’s future and provide new opportunities for the next generations.”

The event concluded with expressions of appreciation from Armenian government representatives, honoring AMAA’s lasting impact on the lives of the Armenian people.