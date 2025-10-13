In their footsteps: A father’s vision for his children in the AYF-YOARF

In this article, the AYF Central Junior Council (CJC) sat down with U. Dimitri Petrosian of the ARF Boston “Sardarabad” Chapter, a devoted father who looks forward to the day his children can join the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Juniors. His perspective highlights not only the hopes and responsibilities of raising Armenian youth, but also the vital role parents play in encouraging their children’s involvement in the community. By sharing his story, we aim to show why it is essential for families to prioritize this connection and to inspire other parents to follow in his footsteps — ensuring that the next generation remains rooted in Armenian identity, culture and activism.

Dimitri Petrosian, now 36 years old, comes from Armenian and Italian heritage and was born and raised in Waltham/Watertown, Mass. He is married to Kristen Santerian of Pennsylvania, and together they have two daughters, Celine and Lucia, with a third child expected in October 2025. His ties to the Armenian community began at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, where he first became involved in Armenian life, later deepening his commitment through lifelong participation in the AYF, the ARF and Homenetmen.

Professionally, Dimitri works full-time in real estate as an agent and developer, and is also a partner at 6one7 Productions, a hospitality company that produces major events across Boston.

With this conviction, Dimitri is dedicated to fostering stronger relationships across Armenian organizations and with supportive non-Armenian partners to help build a brighter, more united future for the community.

AYF Central Junior Council (CJC): What do you see as the biggest benefits of joining the AYF-YOARF Juniors when your children turn 10?

Dimitri Petrosian (D.P.): The greatest benefit of joining the AYF-YOARF Juniors at such a formative age is the opportunity to build lifelong friendships within a community that shares the same values and cultural pride. At the same time, it offers education about why the AYF-YOARF was founded, the struggles it has carried and why it must continue to exist for future generations. It is more than just a youth group; it is a place where children learn both camaraderie and purpose.

CJC: What role do you think organizations like the AYF-YOARF play in preserving Armenian culture and identity for the next generation?

D.P.: Organizations like the AYF-YOARF play a crucial and irreplaceable role in ensuring our culture and identity are passed on. They provide countless opportunities for young people to take pride in being Armenian, to connect with our history and to learn the responsibilities that come with that identity. The youth are our future, and if they do not have the chance to learn and grow in their Armenian identity, the next generation risks losing a strong cultural foundation. These organizations ensure that it does not happen.

CJC: Can you share a personal moment or memory from your own community involvement that you hope your children will one day experience through AYF-YOARF?

D.P.: For me, there isn’t just one single moment — it has been a collection of experiences. From a very young age, we were taught the value of giving without expecting anything in return, of volunteering without the need for acknowledgment. That mindset shaped my entire outlook on service and community. It instilled pride, resilience and purpose. I hope that my children will also grow up with that same sense of duty and fulfillment, understanding that serving their people is one of the most meaningful things they can do.

CJC: What message would you give to other Armenian parents who might be hesitant or unsure about enrolling their kids in AYF-YOARF Juniors?

D.P.: My message would be simple: nothing in life is permanent. Give your child the opportunity to try it. Let them see if they connect with the mission and with their peers. The future of the AYF will rest on the shoulders of the youngest members who join today. If it turns out not to be the right fit, that is perfectly okay. But if it is, it could give your child a sense of belonging, purpose and identity that will stay with them for a lifetime.

CJC: When your children ask why being Armenian matters, what do you tell them — and how do you see AYF-YOARF supporting that answer?

D.P.: I tell my children that being Armenian matters because it is who we are. We cannot change that, but we can choose how to embrace it. I remind them that our history, our struggles and our victories are part of them — that they should be proud of it. The AYF reinforces that message every single day by creating spaces where our youth can celebrate their identity, learn from one another and understand that it is their responsibility to carry this heritage forward.

CJC: As a father, how do you see your role in encouraging your kids to connect with their Armenian heritage?

D.P.: As a father, I see my role as one of guidance and encouragement. My responsibility is to help my children make good choices, but also to open doors for them — to give them opportunities to connect, to learn and to grow. I truly believe the future lies in the hands of children who are not even born yet, and that makes our role today all the more urgent. Too often in today’s society, we look for quick results, but building a strong foundation takes patience and vision. We must educate and prepare our youth to be the next politicians, lawyers, judges, teachers and community leaders. I hope to give my children every opportunity possible to protect, preserve and serve our people for generations to come.

***

The Central Junior Council extends its heartfelt thanks to U. Dimitri Petrosian for sharing his time, perspective and commitment to volunteerism. His reflections highlight the vital role Armenian parents play in shaping the next generation, ensuring that our culture, identity and community remain strong.

Dimitri’s words remind us that the future of the Armenian people depends on active participation, encouragement and pride in who we are. We look to the future with optimism, inspired by his example and we hope his message encourages more parents to guide their children toward the AYF-YOARF Juniors, where lifelong friendships are formed, leaders are nurtured and Armenian heritage is celebrated and preserved.