A special afternoon in Arlington: The genius of 20th-century composer Alan Hovhaness

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On Sunday, October 19, at 4:00 p.m., the Armenian Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with Amaras Art Alliance and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research, invites you to a heartfelt afternoon of music and reflection in Arlington.

This event honors the legacy of Alan Hovhaness (1911–2000), a 20th-century musical genius whose work transcends borders. His own words capture his spirit: “Everybody’s biography has two levels — inner and outer. The outer level deals with what one has done… But the inner biography is a journey through eternity. I am the traveler of that world whose cartography is impossible.”

This gathering promises to bring his timeless compositions to life in a deeply personal way.

A new biography and inspiring performances

The occasion marks the release of “Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century,” a moving biography by Hinako Fujihara-Hovhaness, offering an intimate glimpse into Hovhaness’s life.

The concert will feature Hovhaness’s works alongside pieces by Nikola Radan and Komitas (1869–1935), performed by SYLDASON — a captivating duo of Daniela Tošić (voice) and Sylvie Zakarian (marimba). Their unique blend of marimba’s warm tones and the human voice’s expressiveness creates a universal soundscape that resonates with everyone. Expect a program that weaves together diverse influences, making each listener feel part of a shared human story.

The second half of the program will feature pianist Karine Bagdasarian from Armenia, who will provide a touching presentation of piano works by Hovhaness, prepared for this special occasion.

Meet the talented performers

Sylvie Zakarian, an Armenian-Bulgarian marimba virtuoso, brings elegance and emotion to the stage, earning praise from The Boston Musical Intelligencer for her “luscious timbres and moments of levity and longing.” With performances at Carnegie Hall and the Citi Performing Arts Center and a teaching role at Longy School of Music and Winchester Community Music School, her expertise shines.

Daniela Tošić, a founding member of the acclaimed vocal ensemble Tapestry, complements her with a “burnished and warm sound.” Her global performances and upcoming album, featuring Macedonian and Serbian songs, highlight her ability to connect genres with authenticity.

Together, SYLDASON’s 2024 releases, including George Thantchev’s “Reche Mama,” and their 2026 project, “Three Neapolitan Folk Songs” by Pasquale Tassone, showcase their innovative spirit.

Karine Bagdasarian, a graduate of the Komitas State Conservatory of Music, has been a long-time resident of Boston and worked in a range of institutions, among them Brookline Music School (U.S), Leningrad State Conservatory (Russia), Newton Country Day School (U.S.) and Nexus Centre for the Arts (Armenia). Aside from teaching, she has performed as a concert pianist in Armenia, Russia, Europe, Canada and the U.S., often premiering new compositions. She has performed live on Armenian national television and appeared with different chamber orchestras, among them the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia.

Insights from a devoted musicologist

Marvin Rosen, a pianist, educator and musicologist, will deliver the keynote address, sharing his deep admiration for Hovhaness’s piano works. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and Columbia University, Rosen has recorded albums like Fred the Cat: Half a Century of Piano Music and marked Hovhaness’s centennial with a 24-hour radio marathon in 2011. His passion offers fresh perspectives on the composer’s legacy.

A personal touch from family

To create a warm atmosphere for the event, Hovhaness’s family members, William and Coleen Holst, will travel from Seattle to share personal anecdotes that provide a rare glimpse into the man behind the music. Their stories will help to humanize this musical genius, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.

Join so and stay connected

Copies of Hinako Fujihara-Hovhaness’s memoir will be available at a special discount. The concert will be live-streamed, followed by a reception to mingle and reflect. For details, contact the Armenian Cultural Foundation at (781) 646-3090 or armeniancultural.fdn@gmail.com.