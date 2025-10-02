Dean Shahinian to receive ANCA Eastern Region’s inaugural Service and Spirit Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is proud to announce that Dean Shahinian, Esq. will receive the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region “Service and Spirit Award” at the 19th Annual ANCA-ER Gala, to be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the Gala are available at: https://givergy.us/ancaer2025.

The ANCA Eastern Region Service and Spirit Award recognizes individuals whose commitment to public service and generous philanthropy has strengthened the Armenian Cause while upholding the enduring values of Armenian faith, identity and intergenerational continuity. Recipients embody a spirit of service rooted not only in civic engagement but in the preservation of our sacred traditions and devotion to our people.

Dean Shahinian exemplifies this spirit through his quiet yet transformative support for Armenian youth, education and the Armenian Church. He is the principal sponsor of the ANCA Rising Leaders program, a national initiative that annually hosts dozens of Armenian American students in Washington, D.C., for immersive training in advocacy, civic responsibility and public policy. Thanks to Dean Shahinian’s support, this program has become a springboard for a new generation of Armenian American leaders devoted to justice, democracy and service.

His philanthropic leadership extends to Armenian youth and Christian cultural education. Through his support of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, Shahinian has funded initiatives that empower young Armenians to explore their heritage and deepen their commitment to faith and learning. He has also endowed the Grace and Paul Shahinian Armenian Christian Art and Culture Lecture Series — named in honor of his parents — at The Catholic University of America and California State University, Fresno. These lecture series have brought world-class scholars to U.S. campuses to explore the spiritual, artistic and cultural legacy of the Armenian Church, helping introduce Armenian Christianity’s ancient witness to new audiences.

At St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Shahinian’s generosity has included a naming donation for the Seminary’s Recreation Complex in memory of his parents, as well as support for clergy education, the seminary library and a voice training program named in memory of his aunt, Lily E. Jelalian, which provides private lessons for seminarians and faculty to strengthen the worship life and pastoral leadership of the Armenian Church. There, too, the Grace and Paul Shahinian Lectureship in Armenian Christian Art and Culture, currently led by Dr. Ani Shahinian, an Oxford University-educated scholar, plays a vital role in seminary education and provides insights into Armenian Christian heritage at various universities and public venues.

Dean Shahinian has also extended his philanthropy to institutions of Armenian scholarship and culture, including the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), where his research grants and support for the Grace and Paul Shahinian Solarium at their national headquarters have strengthened their mission of cultural preservation and public education.

As a faithful son of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Shahinian has not only supported academic programming but also the physical presence of Armenian spirituality in the public square. He has funded five khatchkars (Armenian cross-stones) to date — placed at institutions including the St. Gregory A. and M. Hovsepian School in Pasadena, Patrick Henry College in Virginia and the Center for Christian Study in Charlottesville, Va. — ensuring that the symbols of Armenian Christian identity endure in public and educational spaces for generations to come.

“Dean Shahinian is a quiet force in the Armenian American community — a benefactor of conscience, a bridge-builder of generations and a devoted steward of our sacred heritage,” said Dr. Ara Chalian, Chair of the ANCA Eastern Region. “His philanthropy has shaped the spiritual and civic formation of our youth, strengthened the visibility of our Church and culture and preserved our identity in ways both visible and lasting. This award honors not only Dean, but the countless lives he has uplifted and the enduring faith he has helped pass on.”

A longtime public servant, Shahinian worked for over three decades in the U.S. federal government, including sixteen years with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. During his tenure, he helped draft major legislation such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Dodd-Frank Act, and played a pivotal role in protecting the public during major financial crises. He has served the Armenian Church as a member of the Diocesan Council, and twice represented the Eastern Diocese as a delegate to the National Ecclesiastical Assembly in Holy Etchmiadzin, participating in the election of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

The ANCA Eastern Region Gala is the largest annual gathering of Armenian American grassroots advocates, community leaders and public servants east of the Mississippi. It is an evening of tribute and recommitment — honoring those whose service advances the Cause and strengthens the voice of the Armenian people in the halls of power and across American life.

For more information, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://givergy.us/ancaer2025 or contact us at ancaer@anca.org