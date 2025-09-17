Pashinyan’s policies draw scrutiny on security, sovereignty and the spirit of a nation

YEREVAN — With national elections fast approaching, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s administration is accelerating controversial reforms that many analysts and opposition figures warn are dangerously undermining Armenia’s security and national identity amid ongoing regional instability.

Most notably, the government has announced plans to reduce the mandatory military service period from two years to just 1.5 years. This change comes alongside a proposed cut to the 2026 defense budget, a decision sharply at odds with defense spending trends in the region. Azerbaijan, in contrast, plans to increase its military budget by 3% in 2026, allocating approximately 8.815 billion manats ($5.12 billion) — roughly 21% of its total state expenditures — to defense and security.

Pashinyan has defended the defense cuts by citing the “disproportionately large” increase in 2025, which included accelerated repayments of future military obligations. Yet, critics argue that this fiscal justification ignores realities on the ground, where Azerbaijan’s military buildup and aggressive posture present a clear and growing threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and security.

Adding to public unease, the Armenian government has introduced provocative changes to national iconography, including the removal of Mount Ararat from passport entry stamps. Many view the move, announced shortly after Turkish Special Representative Serdar Kılıç’s visit to Yerevan, as another concession to Turkish and Azerbaijani pressure. Cultural leaders, historians and large segments of Armenian society denounced the decision as an attack on an enduring emblem of Armenian identity.

Political analyst and director of the Genesis Armenia think tank, Dr. Abraham Gasparyan, warned that the reforms amount to a deliberate dismantling of Armenia’s military capacity and strategic independence. Gasparyan stressed that the reduction of compulsory service and the hasty push toward a professional army model are ill-timed and fraught with risk, especially given Armenia’s unresolved territorial disputes and persistent security challenges.

“We are facing a direct and immediate territorial threat,” Gasparyan explained. “Implementing a rapid transition to a professional army without adequate preparation and resources could lead to catastrophic losses. Under any other leadership — with a clear national vision and adequate planning — I would support the development of a volunteer, technologically advanced and highly trained force. But today, such a transition is reckless and premature.”

Gasparyan noted that successful military reforms abroad have taken at least five to 10 years of steady planning and development. Any shortcuts or politically-motivated decisions, he said, risk weakening Armenia’s defense at a time when it can least afford it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pashinyan continues to promote a paradigm shift in Armenia’s security strategy. Speaking at the “Comprehensive Security and Resilience – 2025” conference, he acknowledged that Armenia’s historical reliance on military alliances, particularly the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has failed to guarantee the country’s security. He pointed out that the CSTO recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, complicating Armenia’s defense posture.

Pashinyan asserted that the traditional concept of a “strong army” must be redefined, saying that Armenia’s military should have no operational tasks beyond internationally recognized borders. He went further, suggesting that the army should rank “15th, 20th, 50th or even 100th” in the hierarchy of national security tools, with diplomacy and legal legitimacy taking priority.

However, this approach has drawn fierce criticism. Opponents say it places too much faith in diplomacy and international legal frameworks while neglecting the country’s immediate defense needs. Azerbaijan’s repeated ceasefire violations and territorial incursions in recent years, they warn, demonstrate the ongoing volatility of the region and the risks of downsizing the military.

The timing of these reforms — particularly the reduction in conscription and defense cuts — has fueled suspicion that the government is prioritizing short-term political gains ahead of elections over long-term survival and security.

Many Armenians fear that Pashinyan’s policies amount to a gradual surrender of national sovereignty, weakening the army and eroding symbols of national identity to appease foreign powers. With Azerbaijan’s military buildup accelerating and regional tensions remaining high, this perceived retreat raises serious concerns about Armenia’s ability to defend itself against renewed aggression.

Turkologist Dr. Varuzhan Geghamyan offered a stark critique of the government’s current approach, warning that in the coming months, the public will be bombarded with endless speeches about a so-called “peaceful future” while critical realities are being deliberately hidden.

“Azerbaijan is arming itself with unimaginable volumes of weaponry,” he stated. “Open-source data clearly shows Baku is preparing not for peace, but for new military offensives.”

Dr. Geghamyan pointed to Azerbaijani forces entrenching themselves inside Armenian sovereign territory, particularly in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces. “Far from pulling back, Azerbaijan is building new engineering structures, turning these areas into ideal launchpads for future attacks against Armenia,” he continued.

On the issue of the so-called “Zangezur corridor,” Dr. Geghamyan revealed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are not merely discussing the project but actively building it. “The majority of construction work is expected to be completed within the next three to four years,” he explained.

Parallel to this, there is an intensive propaganda and diplomatic campaign aimed at undermining Syunik’s Armenian identity, thereby legitimizing Turkish territorial claims. “Unfortunately, some progress has already been made in this dangerous direction,” he added.

Dr. Geghamyan also condemned Azerbaijan’s official anti-Armenian rhetoric, which he described as “state-sponsored hatred.”

“From incitement of hate speech to the continuous promotion of ‘Western Azerbaijan’ — which means Armenian territory — Azerbaijan is preparing not for peace but for war,” he said.

Regarding Turkey, he remained unequivocal: “Turkey has no intention of opening any borders or taking steps to strengthen Armenia’s sovereignty. The promise of ‘open borders’ is nothing but bait, used to lull our society and extract concessions.”

Dr. Geghamyan warned that these realities are being intentionally omitted from government discourse and state media. “Those who speak out about these truths are silenced and labeled as warmongers or provocateurs.”

He concluded with a powerful call to action: “Armenia’s leadership is practicing a dangerous policy of appeasement that endangers our very existence. We — the people who envision a free and prosperous Armenia — must speak openly, raise awareness and politically resist this destructive path. Solutions exist, and new strategies can be found to counter Turkish hostility, but only if we prioritize national legitimacy and security above all else.”