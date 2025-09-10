“Soldier Side” in Soldier Field: System of a Down makes Chicago “jump”

“Oh yes, we’re here; System is here.”

This feels like the unofficial theme of System of a Down’s 2025 North American Stadium Tour. While the night began with performances by Wisp, Polyphia and Avenged Sevenfold, the crowd was really there for System. With just six shows across New York/New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto, this tour has allowed many lifelong fans to finally see their favorite band live for the first time.

My sister and I had the privilege of seeing them during a prior limited tour on the West Coast in 2018. Then, we had tickets to see them in Amsterdam in 2020, but COVID canceled that one. System doesn’t perform often, so this was a much-anticipated show—one that I deemed worthy of a 19-hour train ride. You could say it was a pilgrimage of sorts.

Just before they came on stage, the stadium went dark and the crowd erupted. Out of the darkness came an eerie purple light and a few iconic chords—this was “Soldier Side” in Soldier Field.

From there, System launched into the high-octane “B.Y.O.B.” and we were all ready to “have a real good time.” Banger after banger, they just kept going, playing only their biggest hits and crowd pleasers—as evidenced by the non-stop singing, headbanging and jumping all around me. The extensive setlist (27 songs!) covered a majority of their most popular album, “Toxicity;” half of their debut, self-titled album; and a handful each from “Mezmerize” and “Hypnotize.”

At most concerts I’ve attended, there inevitably comes a point where the band plays the slower songs or newer material and audience interest wanes. This was not the case for System. Their devoted fanbase packed a sold-out show and were rewarded with an equally devoted, electric performance.

A theatrical experience

In System’s iconic style, each song was a unique artistic journey, oscillating between hardcore headbanging, trance-like melodies, tender poetry, utter nonsense, social commentary and sharagan-like vocals. It gave the effect of a snow globe: you shake it really hard and then stop to watch all the flowing effects, again and again.

Nowhere was this more evident than during “Psycho.” Strobe lights underscored the quick and heavy screams of “Psycho! Groupie! Cocaine! Crazy!” The refrain repeated faster and faster, accompanied by a fast-moving collage of people partying and doing lines. Until suddenly, the mood shifted and trippy lava lamp visuals served as a backdrop to the slower, laid-back tone of “So you want the world to stop / Stop in and watch your body fully drop.” Back and forth we go!

At one point during “Lost in Hollywood,” Serj fell to his knees singing, “Phony people come to pray,” and, like a church choir master, led the audience in hymn-like vocalizations, while Daron repeated, “You should have never trusted Hollywood.”

The band then acknowledged that the music festival Ozzfest “put System of a Down on the map.” So, it was only fitting that they paid a loving tribute to the late “Prince of Darkness” and “King of Metal” Ozzy Osbourne. After getting the entire stadium to chant, “Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!” System treated us to a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Snowblind.”

The power of live music

I know I’m not alone when I say that System of a Down scored the soundtrack of my life: alone in my room as a moody middle schooler, raging against the man as a stressed college student and singing aloud in the car with my sister as we circled the block once more to finish the song.

As a fan, you develop a very personal relationship with these songs—the melody, the lyrics, the angelic vocalizations, the strange sounds.

And then, you find yourself in a stadium surrounded by tens of thousands of strangers, all singing those same songs and shouting about drug policy reform during “Prison Song.” There’s something so incredibly powerful and moving that happens—it’s almost spiritual. This is why I love concerts.

It’s especially true during a song like “Lonely Day,” where you realize you’re not as alone as you once thought: “Such a lonely day, and it’s mine / It’s a day that I’m glad I survived.”

Relevance today

While System hasn’t released new music in about two decades, these songs are still—and perhaps, even more—poignant today.

Footage of the recent LA fires provided the backdrop for the “Toxicity” lyrics: “More wood for their fires, loud neighbors / Flashlight reveries caught in the headlights of a truck.”

In “Hypnotize,” “Mezmerized the simple minded / Propaganda leaves us blinded” hit extra hard as our elections face constant threat from powers foreign and domestic, while politicians use TV and social media to sow division.

Even “Suggestions” warned: “The orange light that follows / Will soon proclaim itself a god.” But maybe I’m reading into that one too much…

But the most poetic and heartbreaking moment came during “Tentative.” As Serj repeated, “Where do you expect us to go when the bombs fall? / Where do you expect them to go when the bombs fall?” he became increasingly pained and angry, clearly a global plea for mercy. As he paused, a knowing fan waved a Palestinian flag above the crowd.

A proud Armenian

As an Armenian, there’s something especially remarkable about seeing System of a Down live. Armed with the Armenian flag that has witnessed Henrik Mkhitaryan play and marched in Genocide protests with me, I was ready to see my community show up in full force and support four of our own: Serj, Daron, Shavo and John.

Not shy about their heritage, System had Armenian rugs covering the stage and Daron introduced the band as “from Los Angeles, California, by way of Armenia.” At this, I waved my flag from the stands.

As part of a “Toxicity” interlude, Daron made his signature ask of the audience (particularly those in the pit): “I want to see you spinning around, round round round and round…” But much to my surprise and delight, he segued into an impromptu snippet of “Hey Jan, Ghapama” and I waved my flag once more.

After ending the set with “Sugar” (which features a shoutout to a friend named Sako), the band was joined by their kids on stage and tossed out show-specific guitar picks and drumsticks to fans.

Seeing our brothers on stage, worshipped by so many, I couldn’t help but burst with pride and emotion. They’re one of us and they’ve made it.

But they don’t stop there—they relentlessly use their platform (and lyrics) to advocate and educate, not just for Armenian causes and history, but against injustice anywhere. When your own people have been victims of a genocide, you simply cannot stay silent when another is happening before your eyes.

All photos courtesy of Rosie (Toumanian) Nisanyan