An unforgettable summer

This summer, I had the incredible opportunity to visit Armenia for the very first time—an experience that was both personally meaningful and professionally enriching. Through the AYF Internship program, I immersed myself in a new culture while also gaining hands-on experience in a field I am deeply passionate about. The program not only emphasizes professional development and work ethic, but also gives participants the chance to explore the rich history, landscapes and culture of Armenia through excursions across the country.

For two months, I had the privilege of working at the International Child Development Center, where I contributed to a field I hope to pursue as a career—special education. My goal is to become a special education teacher, and this internship gave me the invaluable chance to observe how developmental disabilities are approached in another country. I witnessed both the similarities and differences between systems in Armenia and those I am familiar with back home, which broadened my perspective and deepened my understanding of how to support children with diverse needs. I found that there were a lot more similarities than I anticipated, as both countries used similar approaches in teaching children.

Throughout my time at the center, I formed meaningful and lasting relationships with both the children and my coworkers. One moment, in particular, stands out. I had been working closely with a 3-year-old child, helping him with his speech. One of the words we focused deeply on was “mama.” For weeks, we practiced the sounds together, using repetition and visual cues to help him associate the word with his mother. Then, one day, he finally said “mama” for the very first time. I will never forget the joy on his mother’s face and the emotion of that moment.

Besides the work experience, the AYF internship impacted me in countless ways. As this was my first time in Armenia, the internship was truly the best introduction I could have imagined. Over the past two months, I was able to visit regions of the country that I never would have seen on a 10-day vacation. Traveling outside of Yerevan also taught me that there are differences among people and traditions across Armenia. My favorite excursion was to Gyumri, the country’s second-largest city, which is filled with so much culture and art.

In Gyumri, we had the opportunity to carve our own khachkars, giving me a much deeper appreciation for the work put into these beautiful symbols of our culture. Another memorable excursion was visiting Tatev Monastery. Learning about its history and seeing it firsthand left me in awe. One of the most interesting things I learned there that made me even more proud of our ancestors was the emphasis on education, not just spiritual education or theology. These monks in the 9th and 10th centuries studied mathematics, specifically geometry, as well as science, seeking to understand the physical world. They also built schools to teach the youth.

The AYF Internship has been a truly unforgettable and transformative experience—one that I would recommend to anyone without hesitation. It offers the perfect blend of professional

development and cultural immersion, allowing you to build your career while connecting deeply with your Armenian heritage. From meaningful work placements to exploring the country and forming lasting friendships, this program has it all. If you are looking for a summer that will challenge, inspire and stay with you forever, then the AYF Internship is an opportunity you should not miss.