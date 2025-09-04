“Return” rally in Yerevan reaffirms Armenian commitment to Artsakh

YEREVAN, Sept. 2—On the 34th anniversary of Artsakh’s declaration of independence, Yerevan’s Freedom Square filled with thousands of Armenians, united under the banner of “Return” to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to their homeland. The rally, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), called for the defense of Artsakh’s collective rights, the release of prisoners of war and the demonstration of national unity amid ongoing political divisions.

The event opened with the national anthems of Armenia and Artsakh, followed by the Lord’s Prayer. Father Andreas Tavadyan, former spiritual pastor of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral—which was bombed by Azerbaijan in 2020 and has since been “renovated” in a continued campaign of cultural erasure—delivered the first address. Drawing on his experience in Artsakh, he emphasized that the republic’s independence was forged not on paper, but in the trenches—through the sacrifices of mothers sending their sons to battle and the prayers of priests administering Holy Mass under enemy fire.

“In this sacrifice lies our eternal strength,” said Father Andreas. “Today, Artsakh’s land may be in the hands of the enemy, but its spirit lives on. Artsakh is not merely geography; it is a symbol of faith, patriotism and justice. If we live by the will of our martyrs, then Artsakh can never die.”

He called for unity among Armenians, urging the audience to embrace collective strength: “Today, more than ever, we need togetherness. Just as after the Cross came the Resurrection, so too must our people experience their rebirth.”

In her speech, Kristine Vardanyan, a member of parliament from the “Hayastan” (Armenia) faction, highlighted the rally’s broader significance. She emphasized that “Return” symbolizes the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to return to their homeland—a right guaranteed under international law—and demonstrates that, despite domestic political polarization, there is consensus on critical national issues.

“We do not reconcile with the reality created by force,” Vardanyan told the Weekly. “The way to do that is by standing for the rights of the people and fighting for the restoration of those rights. The first step in this process is the collective and safe return of the people of Artsakh to their homeland.”

Vardanyan added that the work does not end with rallies alone. The Artsakh issue remains central to the international agenda of Armenian Cause (Hai Tahd) offices worldwide, which continue to advocate for the right of return, the release of prisoners and humanitarian issues that affect Armenians. She noted that in countries with active Armenian Cause offices, resolutions and condemnations have been adopted, while in countries without such structures, little to no response has been observed.

Among the organizers, one message resounded: in the current political climate—where authorities have declared the Artsakh issue “closed” and failed to protect its people—public and political consolidation remains the only path forward. They stressed that this unity is genuine, built around concrete goals and shared by nearly the entire political spectrum—excluding the ruling party.

Addressing the crowd, Artsakh Republic State Minister Nzhdeh Iskandaryan reflected on September 2, 1991, when Armenians in Artsakh united to forge their autonomy after decades of persecution from Soviet Azerbaijan. He described the day as one of purification and rebirth, marking the creation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as the second Armenian state, embodying the aspirations of the entire nation.

He reminded the audience that every inch of Artsakh’s land is marked by Armenian blood, with thousands having sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s freedom.

Independence Day, Iskandaryan emphasized, should also serve as a day of return. “We have no right to kneel or to break. Armenians are as steadfast and unyielding as their mountains, and history has proven this. As a nation, we will once again raise the tricolor flag on the land of Artsakh,” the minister declared.

Iskandaryan added that the rally was yet another reminder of the martyrs, the missing and those unlawfully imprisoned: “It is a sacred duty to stand by the families of our martyrs, to support the relatives of the missing and prisoners and never leave them alone with their pain.”

“The return of Artsakh is a matter of honor for the entire nation, and with our faith and unity, it will inevitably become a reality,” he concluded.

For many from Artsakh, September 2 was once the happiest day of the year. Ani Ghazaryan, born and raised in Stepanakert, recalled the festive atmosphere of previous celebrations: morning visits to the Brotherly Cemetery, city streets filled with flags and concerts and an atmosphere of unity and pride.

“Artsakh was not just a place to live—it was an entire world with its people,” she told the Weekly. “I always remember how everyone helped one another without hesitation. That spirit of solidarity was the greatest treasure of our lives. Artsakh is my roots, my identity and that bond will never be broken.”

Today, however, the day’s meaning has become more nuanced, where celebration has also become a reminder of loss and longing. “We celebrate independence, but without Artsakh. The day has become not only a holiday, but also a reminder of freedom and dignity—values we are worthy of,” Ghazaryan explained. “Much has changed, but this day continues to connect us to Artsakh and gives us the strength to remember that our struggle is not over.”

Vrezh Arevyan, though not from Artsakh, described the emotional pull of the rally: “My heart aches—I can’t just stay at home when I see that we are losing our homeland.”

As the crowd dispersed under a sea of tricolor flags, one truth resonated: the struggle for Artsakh continues and its spirit remains unyielding.

“We must stand united,” Arevyan concluded. “And this rally is about exactly that.”

This report was prepared by journalist Anna Harutyunyan, with photography by Anthony Pizzoferrato, exclusively for the Armenian Weekly.