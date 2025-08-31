Saturday at the AYF Olympics

Saturdays at the AYF Olympics are special. There are only two planned events: the Softball Tournament/Picnic and the Saturday Night Dance. This year, there was also a morning bus tour to explore Armenian heritage in Boston, which over 20 people attended before heading to the softball games.

The Softball Tournament and Picnic has become a highlight of the AYF Olympics. The softball tournament is unique because it is both team-based and coed. The games are fun, competitive, move quickly and played for chapter pride. Pride? Yes—softball contributes no points towards the chapters’ Olympic tally, so, it is played purely for fun and camaraderie.

Softball is also fan-friendly and family-friendly. People of all ages come to watch the games and cheer on their chapters. The picnic has grown around the tournament, featuring kebabs, live music and a relaxed atmosphere. Saturdays at the Olympics are a time for folks to enjoy good food, listen to music, dance and watch softball. They also provide a chance for people to mingle, renew old friendships and catch up with each other.

This year, in Boston, fit the above description perfectly. The Veterans Memorial Complex in Waltham was a beautiful, well-appointed facility. The food was really good, with long lines throughout the day and the Nor Kef Ensemble provided traditional “American Armenian Picnic Music.” And… the weather was simply perfect, with temperatures in the 70s.

13 teams competed in the softball tournament this year:

Boston A

Boston B

Chicago

Detroit

Manhattan

Mixed Team

New Jersey

New York

North Andover

Philadelphia

Providence

Washington, D.C.

West Coast

Based on last year’s results, Providence, Detroit and North Andover had byes in the first round. Per the bracket provided, Boston A, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia and West Coast advanced to the quarterfinals, where:

Providence beat Boston A, 17-10

Philly took the West Coast, 13-6

Chicago surprised North Andover, 6-5

Detroit bested New Jersey, 14-4

In the semifinals, Chicago faced Detroit and Providence played Philadelphia. Chicago surged ahead and quelled a late rally to win 16-10, while Providence breezed past Philly, 19-3. This set-up a final of Providence versus Chicago. Providence was going for a four-peat and, I do believe, this was Chicago’s first appearance in the championship game. Providence was surging with each game and scored 11 runs in the first inning. Chicago tried but could not catch up. Detroit and Philly faced off for third and fourth place, with Detroit taking that game.

Providence and Chicago were the standout stories this year. Providence has established a dynasty in softball, with a streak of four tournament wins. Once they get rolling, they are almost unstoppable. Chicago, like North Andover last year, was the Cinderella team. Their 6-5 win against North Andover is a classic. It will be interesting to see if they can build off of their success this year.

Look for more in-depth coverage of AYF Softball in the Armenian Weekly’s Olympics special issue magazine, which will include quotes from players and coaches.

The best time for a dinner gathering with family and friends seems to be on Saturday, between the softball tournament and the dance. In our case, we gathered at the home of our cousins Vicken and Ani Khachatourian who live, literally, across the street from the Veterans Memorial Complex. We had a wonderful time and celebrated birthdays for John (85) and Ardemis (80) Jerikian, Debbie Haroian (65) and Ani Khachadourian (42) along with the 45th wedding anniversary of Levon and Shake Khatchadourian.

Sometimes, my age shows when reporting on the AYF Olympics. When I learned that Arame was going to be the entertainment at the Saturday Night Dance, let’s just say I was a bit embarrassed to admit that I had not heard of him.

Born Aram Marati Eghiazaryan in Armavir, Armenia on October 10, 1982, Arame is a popular Armenian pop and folk singer. He began his music career in 2004 and was later named an Honored Artist of Armenia in 2017. While he was off my radar screen, he is certainly well known by just about everyone else.

The Grand Ballroom was packed, the music was pulsing and everyone was energized and having a great time. People loved Arame and I now count myself among his fans.

Tomorrow, we move to the root of the AYF Olympics, with the track and field events, and cap off the weekend with the AYF Olympic Grand Ball.