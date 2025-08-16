In memory of Ann (Jigarjian) Seferian

Ann (Jigarjian) Seferian of Falmouth, Mass., formerly of Watertown, passed away at the age of 91 on August 13, 2025.

She was the daughter of the late Nazareth and Anna Jigarjian; the beloved wife of 50 years of the late Edward G. Seferian; and the loving mother of Corinne Sapah-Gulian and her husband Randy, Lauren Paklaian and her husband Scott and Dr. Edward G. Seferian.

Ann was an adored grandmother of Simone, Alexa and her husband Alex, Ariana, Olivia and Gabrielle. She was the cherished sister of the late Charlotte Hunter and her late husband Walter, the late George Jigarjian and his late wife Sarah, the late Helen Perez and her late husband Gene and the late Edward Jigarjian and his wife Alice. She was also the sister-in-law of Julie Ganjian and her late husband George, the late Lucy Aylaian and her late husband Warren and Madeline Mardirosian and her late husband Robert.

She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass celebrating Ann’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington St., Belmont, Mass.. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will take place at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., immediately prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church.