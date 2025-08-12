“The Armenian Spirit:” Angela Asatrian’s mission to share untold stories

With a unique blend of therapy and filmmaking, Angela Asatrian crafts stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the Armenian community. Her feature-length documentary on the 2020 Artsakh War, The Armenian Spirit, screened at multiple festivals and won several awards.

Inspired by its impact, she adapted the film into a book now used in Armenian schools to educate students about this critical chapter in their heritage. The documentary and book exemplify Asatrian’s commitment to bridging Armenian culture with a global audience and amplifying voices and stories that often go unheard.

Born and raised in Glendale, California, Asatrian takes pride in her Armenian-American roots. Growing up in the entertainment industry nurtured a deep passion for film, but her path began in social work. “My journey took me to the Philippines, where I studied human trafficking. That experience inspired me to write, produce and direct a documentary on the subject—bringing me back into the world of filmmaking,” she told the Weekly.

Since then, Asatrian has woven together her dual passions, directing documentaries about the 2020 Artsakh War and medical malpractice in the U.S.

Women make up just about 20% of directors in Hollywood, and as a woman of Armenian heritage, Asatrian acknowledged the challenges she faces. “It can feel like an uphill battle,” she said. “But it is also incredibly rewarding, and the support from the Armenian community has been crucial. We are making strides, and I am proud to be part of a movement creating space for diverse voices and stories in film.”

In 2024, Asatrian traveled to Armenia to scout locations and build partnerships with local businesses for her next project—a holiday romantic comedy set against the country’s breathtaking landscapes. “It was an incredible experience,” she explained. “Everywhere I went, there was such enthusiasm for the project. The support from the Armenian community has been overwhelming and inspiring. Their energy has fueled my passion for the project.”

Currently, Asatrian is wrapping up post-production on A Winter’s Song, which she says is the first holiday romantic comedy to be set in Armenia. She leads the project as writer and director, with the Strobia Foundation serving as a key partner.

”This film is incredibly close to my heart because I want to showcase the richness of Armenian culture, its breathtaking landscapes and its vibrant music scene,” she shared. “I hope audiences worldwide will fall in love with Armenia the way I have, seeing its beauty and traditions in a fresh, engaging way.”

To support Asatrian’s projects, follow her on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes content. She also encourages donations to the Strobia Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting her new film.

“Your support means the world to me, and it is an incredible way to contribute to both the arts and Armenia,” she stated.

All photos courtesy of Angela Asatrian