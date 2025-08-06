Washington to host trilateral summit amid corridor dispute

YEREVAN—A high-stakes trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled for this Friday in Washington, D.C., where a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed as part of ongoing peace efforts.

According to regional sources cited by Middle East Eye, while the memorandum signals a diplomatic milestone, critical issues remain unresolved, casting doubt on the durability of any agreement reached.

The signing ceremony will take place at the White House, with President Trump hosting both leaders in an attempt to broker a lasting peace after a tentative draft peace treaty was agreed upon in March. Yet, Azerbaijan continues to press for several stringent conditions prior to formal ratification—foremost among them, a demand that Armenia amend its constitution, a process requiring a national referendum and widely perceived in Armenia as an infringement upon its sovereignty.

This summit follows a July meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi, where Aliyev expressed optimism about finalizing the agreement’s text within months. Nevertheless, experts caution that the anticipated document may amount to little more than a formal declaration of intent, sidestepping core disputes and potentially pressuring Armenia into further concessions.

A particularly contentious issue is the so-called “Zangezur corridor,” a proposed transport route traversing Armenia’s southern Syunik province. Armenian officials firmly reject both the term and the concept, arguing that it carries irredentist implications that threaten the country’s territorial integrity.

Last month, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey proposed that an American company lease and operate the corridor for 100 years to address security concerns. While Yerevan initially wavered on allowing third-party oversight within its borders, Azerbaijan ultimately rejected the proposal outright, maintaining its expansionist claims.

Negotiations were further complicated by Turkey’s initial proposal to place corridor management under a private company jointly approved by Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia’s insistence that management extend to the Nakhichevan side of the corridor was unacceptable to Azerbaijan, underscoring the deep divisions that persist despite diplomatic overtures.

The strategic implications of the so-called “Zangezur corridor” extend far beyond regional transport and diplomacy, raising serious concerns about broader geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus.

Dr. Vahe Davtyan, a political scientist and energy security expert, recently highlighted these risks, emphasizing the corridor’s role within Washington’s larger geostrategic ambitions. He explained that the formation of the corridor fits within the framework of the U.S.’s “Anaconda Strategy,” designed to economically and geopolitically isolate Iran by disrupting its key transit routes. According to Davtyan, this aligns with similar initiatives like “David’s corridor” and the “Ben Gurion canal,” which aim to block critical regional infrastructure and hinder the North-South corridor linking Russia, Iran and India.

Davtyan also noted that the corridor could help the U.S. counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative by limiting Beijing’s growing presence in Central and Western Asia. This approach would not only limit Chinese geopolitical expansion but also preserve American leverage over vital Europe-Caucasus-Asia communication routes, indirectly restricting the European Union’s economic independence—a particularly sensitive issue as the EU pursues diversification in its energy transport policies. Such diversification could potentially threaten the U.S. position as a key energy supplier in the European market.

The corridor also serves to undermine Russian influence in the region by disrupting strategic ties between Russia and Iran and excluding Russia from critical infrastructure projects. Domestically, this geopolitical maneuvering is reflected in Armenia through crackdowns on Russian-backed businesses, the introduction of experimental American modular nuclear reactors and a broader reevaluation of Armenian-Russian relations.

Following the announcement of the upcoming Washington summit, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, issued a stern warning over the proposed “Zangezur corridor.” In a post on X, Velayati criticized what he described as certain governments’ “prioritizing their own interests while disregarding regional concerns,” asserting that they are “closing all doors as they push forward their illegal objectives in the South Caucasus.”

Velayati reiterated Iran’s firm opposition, warning that implementation of the corridor project could result in the “land-based isolation” of both Iran and Russia, posing a threat to regional stability.

Journalist Davit Sargsyan voiced strong apprehension regarding the forthcoming memorandum, calling it potentially the most devastating document for Armenia in the last five years—surpassing even the fallout from the November 9 ceasefire agreement and the subsequent resignation of former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, which gave power to Pashinyan.

“This is the first Armenian-Azerbaijani signed document that directly implicates Armenia’s sovereign territory, effectively opening the door to hostile claims against it,” Sargsyan cautioned.

He further criticized the memorandum for lacking enforceable commitments from Azerbaijan. “It does not impose any real obligations on the opposing side, and it is evident that Azerbaijan will breach it at the earliest opportunity—likely through orchestrated provocations—thereby abrogating its so-called ‘peaceful’ pledges.”

Sargsyan also raised alarms that the agreement could include a written or verbal pledge to open a corridor through Syunik province. While this initiative may be framed domestically as a “crossroads for peace” or “opening the gates of Syunik,” he argued that “the current oversight by a private security firm will inevitably give way to a Turkish military presence along the corridor.”

Perhaps most troubling, according to Sargsyan, is the political exploitation of the memorandum. He warned that the so-called “peace” narrative, along with the signed memorandum, will likely become the cornerstone of Pashinyan’s reelection campaign. “The most cynical element,” he said, “is that very process that ushered in war and defeat will be repackaged to cast him as the ‘peacekeeper,’ while all opposing political forces will be disparaged as ‘revanchists.’”