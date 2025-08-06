The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan (commonly known as the Yerevan City Court) and the Criminal Court of Appeals have both denied bail for political prisoner Aghvan Arshakyan, a member of the Sacred Struggle movement, said his lawyer Varazdat Harutyunyan. He described serious delays in urgent forensic examinations ordered over 25 days ago, during which time Arshakyan’s health has significantly deteriorated.

Despite a court order for immediate medical evaluation, the Kentron Medical Center has refused to conduct hospital-based examinations, instead offering only symptomatic treatment. Arshakyan has a history of aggressive cancer, and although critical follow-up examinations have been scheduled for September, his doctor has stressed the need for earlier assessment.

No evidence links Arshakyan to any crime; rather, existing documentation confirms his lack of involvement, according to Harutyunyan. The lawyer described his client’s prolonged detention under such conditions as a violation of fundamental human rights, noting that representatives from the ombudsman’s office have reported severe motor impairments that prevent Arshakyan from functioning independently.

He condemned the judiciary and prosecutorial inaction, calling the system “inhumane and authoritarian,” and reiterated Arshakyan’s innocence. Further legal action is expected, Harutyunyan said.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has officially approved the creation of a National Defense Council, in accordance with Article 176 of the country’s constitution. The council will be responsible for reviewing defense programs and enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces. It will be chaired by the president of Iran and will include leaders from the executive, legislative and judicial branches, senior military commanders and relevant ministers.

Russia

Russia may refuse to accept planes and trains arriving from Azerbaijan if the country continues the practice of renaming Russian cities, a senior lawmaker warned on Monday. Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, made the remarks in response to Azerbaijani media criticism over a TASS news article that referred to Stepanakert by its Armenian name.

“In response to Azerbaijan’s decision to rename Russian cities and geographical locations as a form of retaliation, I wish them success,” Zatulin said. “However, under such circumstances, it will be difficult for us to accept trains and planes from Azerbaijan if they continue to label destinations in this manner.”

Zatulin added that Stepanakert “has always been Stepanakert,” and dismissed the use of the Azerbaijani name, Khankendi, as insufficient grounds to challenge Russian media coverage of Azerbaijan’s own controversial actions in the territory.

Turkey

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense has announced that Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, commander of the Land Forces, has been appointed chief of the general staff of the Turkish Armed Forces. The decision was made during a recent Supreme Military Council meeting.

Metin Gürak, the outgoing chief of the general staff, has been retired and Bayraktaroğlu will succeed him, the ministry said. In addition, Metin Tokel, commander of the First Army, has been named the new commander of the Land Forces. The council also approved a one-year extension of service terms for the commanders of the Turkish Air Force and Navy.

The presidential decree formalizing the appointments will take effect on August 30. The council also decided to increase the total number of generals and admirals from 316 to 332.