What is unfolding in Armenia today is not a peace process but a coordinated disintegration of Armenian statehood—one that has been set in motion by Turkey and Azerbaijan and facilitated by the Pashinyan regime.

This “peace plan” is the South Caucasus theater of the Great Game once fought between the Russian and British empires, now repackaged on NATO’s southern flank through British-Turkish orchestration. Russia is too busy with its own crises to focus on the Caucasus—much like its treatment of Syria—relegating Armenia as a side item rather than an actor at the negotiating table. The ruling party is systematically shedding Armenia’s bargaining chips and strategic levers, with the nation asleep at the wheel.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to power in 2018 was widely hailed as a democratic revolution, but to the trained eye, it bore the hallmarks of an externally coordinated regime change. Pashinyan and his inner circle—including First Lady Anna Hakobyan—were selected for their moral malleability, ideological detachment from Armenian national identity, and susceptibility to pressure, blackmail and foreign influence.

The operation followed a deliberate script. After the Pashinyan regime came to power, a two-year honeymoon period afforded civil society the opportunity to celebrate new “freedoms” and enjoy the post-Velvet euphoria, while deep-state actors usurped the legislative and judiciary branches and removed seasoned military leadership in preparation for the 2020 Artsakh War—a war designed and orchestrated to fail.

5,000 predominantly volunteer, patriotic Armenians were sacrificed, with thousands more wounded or disabled, and Artsakh was ceded to the enemy. This brutal culling served a dual purpose: losing Artsakh as a gambit and eliminating the population segment most likely to resist future betrayals. In a meeting with the families of fallen soldiers, Pashinyan callously told them that they should worry about their other children. Can anyone imagine such a response from a U.S. president or any elected official?

Since then, the nation has been hollowed out—militarily, morally and demographically. Armenia’s will to resist has been systematically dismantled, its citizens surviving in a state of despair.

Instead, it demands endless territorial and infrastructural concessions. What is truly at stake is the integrity of Armenia itself.

The crown jewel of this campaign is Syunik, the southern corridor linking Armenia to Iran. Following the Israeli strike on Iran—which was, by many assessments, coordinated with the West—the regional balance of power has shifted, giving Azerbaijan a freer hand. To put this in perspective, Armenia’s mineral wealth is staggering, with total reserves valued at over $4 trillion—a remarkable figure for a country of its size.

The Syunik province alone hosts the Kajaran copper-molybdenum deposit, one of the largest in the world, contributing to Armenia’s 6.2 billion tons of copper and molybdenum, worth approximately $1.04 billion. Additionally, five copper-pyrite deposits across the country hold over 935,600 tons of copper, valued at $11.42 billion.

The country is also rich in high-value minerals such as scandium (worth over $5 million per ton), vanadium, lead and zinc. Unused iron ore deposits are estimated at more than $2.5 trillion, with six known sites—four already studied. Armenia’s eight proven gold deposits—including the major field at Sotk—and six polymetallic reserves could yield for another 300 years, annually producing vast quantities of industrial and precious metals, including 670 kilograms of gold, 70 tons of silver and 5,300 tons of lead.

The total value of gold and polymetallic reserves alone surpasses $19.4 billion, underlining the immense strategic and economic significance of Syunik and the broader region. In essence, whoever controls Syunik controls Armenia’s economic survival.

Now, even Armenia’s infrastructure is being liquidated. The arrest of Samvel Karapetyan—the Russian-Armenian tycoon who owns the Electric Networks of Armenia and Tashir Pizza—is a tactical move reportedly to seize his company under the guise of nationalization, only to resell it to Turkey’s Aksa Energy, part of Kazanci Holding. Khachatur Sukiasyan, known as “Grzo,” a key oligarch tied to the regime, is reportedly brokering the deal and lining up mineral assets like the Kajaran molybdenum plant for Turkish acquisition.

Meanwhile, Turkey plays both aggressor and “concerned neighbor,” pressuring Armenia to shut down its nuclear power plant under fabricated safety concerns. If the national grid were nationalized and sold to a Turkish entity, it is likely they would remove the Metsamor power plant from the energy grid for “safety” concerns—effectively bringing the nation to its knees.

Azerbaijan already controls Armenia’s digital umbilical cord—the internet cable connecting it to the world. With Armenia’s power grid, mines and water resources falling into Turkish and Azeri hands, the final blow will be the annexation of Syunik and the regions east of Lake Van. The result: Armenia will become a landlocked pseudo-state— nonviable, surrounded by hostile powers and cut off from strategic partners.

Even the Armenian Apostolic Church and figures such as Karapetyan are under attack—not just as individuals, but as the symbols of national continuity and resistance. Their persecution is both a distraction and a preparation for the final phase of Armenia’s geopolitical reprogramming and the removal of the last red lines.

The charade is being exported abroad. In Washington, Armenian parliamentarians from Pashinyan’s ruling party met with U.S. lawmakers to champion the ‘benefits’ of the peace plan. This is not diplomacy—it’s political theater, staging Armenia’s final surrender for both foreign consumption and internal sedation.

The world is watching a carefully sequenced demolition of an ancient nation. Unless there is an immediate and fundamental reversal—one that restores national sovereignty and halts the sell-off of Armenia’s land, infrastructure and identity—the country will not survive as an independent republic. Armenia will become a Turkish vilayet in everything but name.

The checkmate is near—but the game is not yet over.