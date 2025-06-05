ARF Sebouh Gomideh leads Greater Washington celebration of the First Armenian Republic

On Friday, May 30, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh hosted a heartfelt celebration at Soorp Khatch Church’s Arabian Hall to mark the 107th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. The event brought together members of the Armenian-American community for an evening filled with national pride, cultural connection and renewed commitment to a collective future.

The celebration featured a dynamic performance by singer Koko Tutunjian, who energized the audience with a powerful repertoire of patriotic and beloved Armenian songs. His music stirred a sense of unity, echoing the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.

Serving as emcee, Ungerouhi Nanar Ohannesian opened the evening with a message on behalf of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh. In her remarks, she shared an update on the vitality and growth of the region’s Armenian organizations. Most notably, she emphasized the Gomideh’s top priority: to work closely with the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees to establish a permanent, unified space that houses both a church and a community center—one that will serve as a hub for Armenian life in the region for generations to come.





The keynote address was delivered by longtime ARF member and respected community leader Unger Hovsep Avakian. Known for his decades of service to the Armenian cause and his tireless commitment to mentoring the next generation, Avakian focused his remarks on the vital role of youth in shaping the future. He commended the strong turnout of young Armenians and urged them to take ownership of their identity and responsibilities as future stewards of the Armenian nation.

Referencing the historic victories of May 1918, he said, “No matter how many exemplary leaders we had—Njdeh, Antranik, Tro, Aram Manoukian—without the youth who rose up and stood by the ARF, we would not have been able to halt the advance of the murderous Turks.” His words left a lasting impression, reinforcing the importance of intergenerational leadership within the Armenian community.





The ARF Sebouh Gomideh extended its deepest gratitude to Kevork and Elizabeth Kazanjian, whose generous donation helped make the evening possible. The contribution was made in honor of their late father, Hovaness Kazanjian—a devoted member of the Armenian community whose legacy of service, humility and patriotism continues to inspire all who knew him. Their support reflects a deep love for the Armenian nation and an unwavering commitment to strengthening Armenian institutions both at home and in the diaspora.



The evening was a resounding success—both a celebration of the local Armenian community’s strength and unity, and a powerful call to safeguard our heritage, empower the next generation and build a stronger, more unified future.