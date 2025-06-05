Community News

ARF Sebouh Gomideh leads Greater Washington celebration of the First Armenian Republic

ARF Sebouh GomidehJune 5, 2025Last Updated: June 5, 2025
0 2 minutes read
Community members sang along with Koko Tutunjian during a powerful performance that filled the hall with revolutionary spirit

On Friday, May 30, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh hosted a heartfelt celebration at Soorp Khatch Church’s Arabian Hall to mark the 107th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. The event brought together members of the Armenian-American community for an evening filled with national pride, cultural connection and renewed commitment to a collective future.

Koko Tutunjian singing “Arynoud Trosh”

The celebration featured a dynamic performance by singer Koko Tutunjian, who energized the audience with a powerful repertoire of patriotic and beloved Armenian songs. His music stirred a sense of unity, echoing the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.

Serving as emcee, Ungerouhi Nanar Ohannesian opened the evening with a message on behalf of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh. In her remarks, she shared an update on the vitality and growth of the region’s Armenian organizations. Most notably, she emphasized the Gomideh’s top priority: to work closely with the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church Board of Trustees to establish a permanent, unified space that houses both a church and a community center—one that will serve as a hub for Armenian life in the region for generations to come.

Ungerouhi Nanar Ohannesian

The keynote address was delivered by longtime ARF member and respected community leader Unger Hovsep Avakian. Known for his decades of service to the Armenian cause and his tireless commitment to mentoring the next generation, Avakian focused his remarks on the vital role of youth in shaping the future. He commended the strong turnout of young Armenians and urged them to take ownership of their identity and responsibilities as future stewards of the Armenian nation. 

Referencing the historic victories of May 1918, he said, “No matter how many exemplary leaders we had—Njdeh, Antranik, Tro, Aram Manoukian—without the youth who rose up and stood by the ARF, we would not have been able to halt the advance of the murderous Turks.” His words left a lasting impression, reinforcing the importance of intergenerational leadership within the Armenian community.

Related Articles
Unger Hovsep Avakian

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh extended its deepest gratitude to Kevork and Elizabeth Kazanjian, whose generous donation helped make the evening possible. The contribution was made in honor of their late father, Hovaness Kazanjian—a devoted member of the Armenian community whose legacy of service, humility and patriotism continues to inspire all who knew him. Their support reflects a deep love for the Armenian nation and an unwavering commitment to strengthening Armenian institutions both at home and in the diaspora.

The Kazanjian family

The evening was a resounding success—both a celebration of the local Armenian community’s strength and unity, and a powerful call to safeguard our heritage, empower the next generation and build a stronger, more unified future. 

Members of the Armenian-American community marked the 107th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia
ARF Sebouh Gomideh

ARF Sebouh Gomideh

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh was established in 1926 and serves the Armenian-American community in the greater Washington D.C. area.

ARF Sebouh GomidehJune 5, 2025Last Updated: June 5, 2025
0 2 minutes read
Photo of ARF Sebouh Gomideh

ARF Sebouh Gomideh

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh was established in 1926 and serves the Armenian-American community in the greater Washington D.C. area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Meghety Choir Members and Artists hosts 2025 talent competition

May 30, 2025

Armenia Lacrosse visits the Armenian Museum of America

May 29, 2025

A century of abandonment: From the Armenian Genocide to the fall of Karabakh

May 28, 2025

Expert meeting hosted by the Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation

May 28, 2025
Back to top button