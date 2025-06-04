Artsakh women weave new beginnings with diasporan support

Last year, while studying in the United States, I found myself drawn beyond the classroom to the heart of the Armenian diaspora community. Amid the usual bustle of academic life, I attended numerous meetings with committed local activists. These gatherings revealed a complex tapestry of opinions and emotions. While diasporan Armenians often disagreed on many political and social issues, there was one shared, unshakable truth: the profound pain of losing Artsakh and determination to support forcibly displaced compatriots from the region.

Yet, despite this collective empathy, many were unsure how to translate their goodwill into meaningful assistance. This uncertainty sparked conversations and initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between intention and action.

In these discussions, I frequently shared the stories and struggles of displaced Artsakhtsis—especially the indomitable women of Artsakh. Simultaneously, I witnessed inspiring efforts by my American-Armenian friends, who launched grassroots projects to help Artsakh Armenians not only survive but rebuild their lives from the ground up.

One remarkable initiative is led by Dance4Armenia, a young and dynamic Armenian-American group that has raised funds to support displaced Artsakhtsi women through the Askeran Development Center (ADC). Under the leadership of program director Yelena Sarkisyan, the ADC has been effective in implementing these efforts.

“The purpose of this program is to provide a free platform for our former beneficiary women. Since we have received financial support, we decided to extend our help to more forcibly displaced women by expanding our list of beneficiaries,” Sarkisyan told the Weekly.

“While providing free platforms for these women and promoting their businesses remains our primary goal, as natives of Artsakh, we are committed also to preserving our community ties and maintaining our connections. True integration must go hand in hand with sustaining these community bonds, as we hold memories that are invaluable to every Artsakhtsi,” she added.

՛՛We created our organization to give back and make a meaningful difference in Armenia wherever we can. We truly believe in the work [of the Askeran Development Center] and are proud to support your mission. Your impact inspires us, and we’re grateful to be part of the change you’re making,” Jake Khorozian, a representative of Dance4Armenia, shared with the Weekly.

The Askeran Development Center was established in 2019, under the leadership of Alla Arzumanyan. It became a vital hub for women in Askeran, uniting them in efforts to revitalize the local economy and strengthen community ties. Even during the severe blockade in Artsakh, the center remained active, implementing diverse programs to support women and children.

Despite the trauma of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, the women connected to the center have continued their work with determination. In consultation with the center’s organizing group, the Askeran Development Center developed a twofold approach: to create a platform to sell handmade products and crafts, and to equip women with the skills needed to thrive in the digital marketplace.

To support this effort, a photography course was organized and led by the talented photographer Armine Vanyan, who is also a displaced Artsakhtsi. Around 20 women entrepreneurs participated, learning how to professionally present their products online—a crucial step in reaching wider audiences and securing sustainable income.

The initiative also embraces a broader cultural mission: preserving the rich heritage of Artsakh, especially its traditional cuisine. To this end, the Askeran Development Center arranged a series of master classes featuring authentic Artsakh recipes, led by women who carry these culinary traditions in their hearts and hands.

Marine Gabrielyan, a mother of three forcibly displaced from Askeran, led a master class on preparing jingalov hats, a traditional flatbread stuffed with herbs. Since her displacement, she has been baking jingalov hats in Yerevan, delivering it locally and regularly teaching others at community events.

“Every time I bake jingalov hats, it feels like I am returning to my home. For me, it is not only a source of livelihood but also a way to nurture my spirit and keep the memory of my homeland alive,” said Gabrielyan.

Alla Arzumanyan led a class on khashili, a traditional Artsakh dish, sharing every stage of its preparation and the secrets behind its distinctive flavor.

Ida Poghosyan, another mother of three, taught a master class on preparing pakhlava, the rich, layered pastry.

“Preparing pakhlava for me is a gaze towards the lost home—a memory filled with the scents of childhood, baked with love to pass on a piece of Artsakh,” said Poghosyan.

Meanwhile, Anyuta Hovsepyan hosted a session on preparing and serving gata, a sweet bread integral to Armenian hospitality and celebrations.

“Gata is far more than just a pastry—it graces nearly every festive table, symbolizing success, happiness and prosperity. I bake Artsakh gata to preserve this treasured tradition and to pass down our national, ritualistic baked heritage from generation to generation,” explained Anyuta Hovsepyan.

These master classes presented a unique blend of traditional and contemporary techniques, highlighting the adaptability and creativity of Artsakh’s cultural custodians.

Rita Shahnazaryan led a workshop on knitting gulpa, a form of traditional clothing. She recounted learning this craft as a child from her great-grandmother and relied on it during the first Artsakh war, when purchasing clothes was impossible. During that time, she and her family gathered wool and fashioned garments by hand—a survival skill born of necessity.

Today, making gulpa not only provides economic support for Rita’s family, but also serves as a therapeutic practice, helping her cope with the profound grief of displacement. Each thread she weaves is a thread of memory, carrying healing and hope for the future.

Rita’s granddaughter, Asia, often accompanies her—both as her sharpest critic and most devoted supporter. Together, they ensure that the stories and traditions of Artsakh are passed down to future generations.

The youngest participant, Tamara, together with her mother Yelena Sarkisyan, led a master class that combined art and memory. Tamara, who deeply misses the cats she left behind in Artsakh, paints Artsakh-inspired scenes named after her pets and has even created her own brand. She then transforms these artworks into printed t-shirts, pajamas and tote bags. During the workshop, children learned screen printing techniques and created original designs. Beyond the crafts, they shared memories of the games they once played in Artsakh’s courtyards, reconnecting with a childhood interrupted by conflict.

‘’Our cozy cotton clothes are inspired by my daughter Tamara’s charming cat stories. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted with love and creativity, bringing warmth, comfort and joy,’’ said Sarkisyan.

This vibrant series of events culminated in a two-day market called “Artsakh Days” at Common Ground Books and Spirits in Yerevan, showcasing the talents and products of 20 displaced Artsakhtsi women. At the lively stalls, they presented a variety of handmade and home-produced goods. Traditional delights such as jingalov hats, pakhlava, pickles and gata were complemented by educational chocolates. Their creativity was on full display through a diverse range of handcrafted items, including bags, hair accessories, embroidered tablecloths, decorative pillows, brooches, knitted socks, hats, scarves, unique t-shirts, jewelry and toys.

Each product told a story of Artsakh—some inspired by the dialect, others by cherished landmarks—reflecting how these women have transformed their skills and cultural traditions into thriving small businesses.

More than just a marketplace, this event served as a vital gathering for the women to connect, speak in their native dialect, share personal stories with tourists and locals, and receive much-needed encouragement. It also provided a valuable opportunity to grow their businesses and strengthen community bonds.

Support from the Armenian diaspora has been crucial in helping displaced Artsakhtsi women rebuild their businesses and regain confidence. It has empowered them to preserve their rich cultural heritage and face the challenges of displacement with resilience. Their stories remind us that in moments of great need, a helping hand from compatriots far away can bring hope and strength—turning even the toughest hardships into the foundation for new beginnings.