Book blessing ceremony celebrates “Artsakh is Ours” in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Under the auspices of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, a special book blessing ceremony for Artsakh is Ours took place in Watertown on May 14, 2025, with the participation of the book’s author, Nayiri Mgrditchian. The event celebrated the publication of this significant work, written by Mgrditchian, edited by Tamar Hergelian and illustrated by Mary Gharibian.

The author was introduced by Seda Aghamianz, Vice-Chair of the ARS Eastern USA Regional Executive Board. In her remarks, Aghamianz emphasized the importance of the book in preserving the history and culture of Artsakh, particularly for younger generations. “Through this book, we are offering an important resource to our children, helping them connect with their roots and better understand the rich heritage of Artsakh,” she stated.

Following the introduction, Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian, pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, conducted the blessing ceremony. His words filled the room with reverence and hope for the future of Artsakh and its continued presence in the hearts of the Armenian diaspora. In his prayer, he underscored the importance of passing on the stories and history of Artsakh to future generations, ensuring its legacy remains strong in the collective memory of the Armenian people.

Author Nayiri Mgrditchian then addressed the audience, offering heartfelt reflections on the inspiration behind the book and the enduring spirit of the people of Artsakh. She highlighted several of the book’s featured landmarks, including the We Are Our Mountains monument and the Holy All Savior Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi. Mgrditchian spoke of the resilience of the Armenian people and their unbreakable bond with the homeland, emphasizing that the book is not only a tribute to what was lost, but also a declaration of the will to return.

Artsakh is Ours is written entirely in Armenian, with a focus on educating and inspiring young readers about the rich history, culture and landmarks of Artsakh. The book includes factual information about key sites such as Amaras, Dadivank, Stepanakert and Shushi, illustrated with vibrant artwork that brings these treasured locations to life. The narrative aims to help children connect with the history of Artsakh and appreciate the beauty of its landscapes and cultural significance.

The book is available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the Armenian Relief Society’s ongoing efforts to uplift the Armenian community and promote cultural initiatives. Special edition puzzles featuring landmarks of Artsakh have also been released. Community members can visit www.arseastusa.org/artsakh-book to make a purchase.