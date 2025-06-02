ARF Eastern Region and Church Prelate emphasize unity and collaboration

On Saturday, May 31, the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee hosted the prelate of the Armenian Church in the Eastern Region His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian at the party’s headquarters in Watertown, Massachusetts. ARF Bureau member Khajag Mgrdichian participated in the meeting.

Discussions centered on the current state of Armenian communities across the East Coast and the shared challenges facing both the diaspora and the homeland. Conversations underscored the pressing need for unity, cooperation and mutual support, with a strong emphasis on long-term community development. The Prelate extended his blessings to the Central Committee for its upcoming term, offering a heartfelt message in which he described the Armenian Church and the ARF as “one entity with two wings,” working together to uplift and serve the Armenian people.

ARF Central Committee Chairperson Ani Tchaghlasian echoed the Archbishop’s message, noting the impact of divisive politics in Yerevan on diasporan communities and emphasizing the importance of adaptability and resilience in addressing emerging challenges.

Both sides affirmed the vital role of collaboration in preserving Armenian identity and ensuring a strong, united future for generations to come.