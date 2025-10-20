Party of European Socialists calls on Azerbaijan to ensure return of Armenians of Artsakh and protection of Artsakh’s cultural heritage
At its congress taking place in Amsterdam, the Party of European Socialists adopted several resolutions that include provisions proposed by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun).
In the resolution adopted by the Congress titled “Fostering peace, prosperity and inclusion in Europe and its Neighbourhood,” the Party of European Socialists states: “We reaffirm our support for all international efforts aimed at fostering peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus, particularly through the EU deployment of the EU Civilian Mission in Armenia. Azerbaijan must release all Armenian hostages, allow the safe return of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under international monitoring and preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in the region. We reaffirm our support to the democratic opposition in Azerbaijan. We stress the importance of continued monitoring of internal democratic developments in Armenia, including the rule of law, judicial independence and the protection of political freedoms.”
The Congress is the highest assembly of the Party of European Socialists (PES), where the previous activities of this major pan-European party are discussed, its strategic and programmatic political priorities are determined and the new executive body of the party is elected.
PES has 33 full member parties across Europe, 13 associate members and 15 observer members. The status of membership depends on the nature of each country’s relationship with the European Union. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun) is the only political force in our region that is a member of the PES.
The continuous development of inter-party relations with PES is one of the key directions of the ARF’s international relations activities.
The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun delegation is headed by Kaspar Karampetian, Sarine Abrahamyan, Gevorg Ghukasyan and Narod Noramanian. The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun delegation is expected to actively participate in the work of the Congress, hold meetings with representatives of socialist, social-democratic and labor parties from many countries and discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest.
ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau’s Office of Public Relations
October 17, 2025
One Comment
What is there to return to? Azerbaijan not only ethnically cleansed all Armenians from Artsakh, it has almost destroyed every trace of Armenian heritage there, and is repopulating the region with 150,000 rabidly Armenophobic Azeris, who would lynch an Armenian on sight. All these resolutions and calls ring hollow, and even sound like a mockery. There is nothing to return to. Artsakh has suffered the fate of Nakhichevan and Western Armenia.
There is also no guarantee that parts of Armenia couldn’t suffer the same fate; 200 square kilometers of Armenian territory have already been occupied by Azerbaijan, and Armenians living there had to flee and leave everything behind. We don’t hear any resolutions and condemnations from the so-called “international community” on this. On top of that, Aliyev insists that 300,000 Azeris who lived in Armenia before 1990, are allowed to return. We know what that would mean. A fifth column who would be used by Azerbaijan to snatch Armenian territory. And there is no response from Pashinyan and his equally inept government ministers and bureaucrats to Azerbaijan’s irredentist demands and other provocations, let alone to the ongoing Azerbaijani occupation of Armenian territory.