Party of European Socialists calls on Azerbaijan to ensure return of Armenians of Artsakh and protection of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

At its congress taking place in Amsterdam, the Party of European Socialists adopted several resolutions that include provisions proposed by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun).

In the resolution adopted by the Congress titled “Fostering peace, prosperity and inclusion in Europe and its Neighbourhood,” the Party of European Socialists states: “We reaffirm our support for all international efforts aimed at fostering peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus, particularly through the EU deployment of the EU Civilian Mission in Armenia. Azerbaijan must release all Armenian hostages, allow the safe return of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under international monitoring and preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in the region. We reaffirm our support to the democratic opposition in Azerbaijan. We stress the importance of continued monitoring of internal democratic developments in Armenia, including the rule of law, judicial independence and the protection of political freedoms.”

The Congress is the highest assembly of the Party of European Socialists (PES), where the previous activities of this major pan-European party are discussed, its strategic and programmatic political priorities are determined and the new executive body of the party is elected.

PES has 33 full member parties across Europe, 13 associate members and 15 observer members. The status of membership depends on the nature of each country’s relationship with the European Union. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun) is the only political force in our region that is a member of the PES.

The continuous development of inter-party relations with PES is one of the key directions of the ARF’s international relations activities.

The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun delegation is headed by Kaspar Karampetian, Sarine Abrahamyan, Gevorg Ghukasyan and Narod Noramanian. The ARF-Dashnaktsutyun delegation is expected to actively participate in the work of the Congress, hold meetings with representatives of socialist, social-democratic and labor parties from many countries and discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau’s Office of Public Relations

October 17, 2025