Statement of the ARF 29th (Extraordinary) Supreme Assembly of Armenia

The 29th (Extraordinary) Supreme Assembly of the ARF in Armenia, having examined the issue of the format of the ARF’s participation in the 2026 National Assembly elections of the Republic of Armenia, and taking into account the proposals of the regional (marz) and Yerevan assemblies, as well as the views expressed by the participants, states the following:

The Republic of Armenia and the Armenian nation as a whole are facing profound geopolitical transformations and serious security threats.

The anti-national and anti-state policies of the current ruling regime have placed the future of Armenian statehood and the country’s territorial integrity in jeopardy.

To achieve a turning point, neutralize existing threats, and establish a higher-quality national state, the removal of the current ruling regime from power has become imperative.

In this context, the upcoming 2026 parliamentary elections must become an instrument for preventing the reproduction of the current ruling regime.

Based on the above assessments, the Supreme Assembly has decided to:

Participate in the 2026 National Assembly elections, giving preference to participation in a bloc format;

Authorize the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia to conduct active pre-electoral negotiations regarding a possible bloc format, ensuring a significant role for the ARF and securing the reflection of its positions on key issues.

ARF 29th (Extraordinary) Supreme Assembly of Armenia

Jan. 13, 2026

Yerevan