ARF Bureau Representative Armen Rustamyan visits Canada for 135th anniversary events and high-level meetings

Armen Rustamyan, representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau, visited Canada in late February and early March to take part in events marking the 135th anniversary of the ARF, meet with political officials and engage with Armenian communities across the country.

As part of the visit, Rustamyan traveled to Montreal, Cambridge, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, where he participated in anniversary celebrations, community meetings and political discussions focused on Armenia, Artsakh and the broader challenges facing the Armenian people.

Meetings with Canadian political leaders

During his visit to Vancouver, Rustamyan met on March 6 with Don Davies, interim leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP). Also present were ARF Bureau member Raffi Donabedian and representatives of the Armenian National Committee of Canada – Western Region, Vahe Andonian and Hagop Der-Hagopian.

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Rustamyan briefed Davies on the latest developments in Armenia and the region, stressing the unresolved political and humanitarian consequences of Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh. He highlighted the urgent need for the release of Armenian prisoners illegally held in Baku, the protection of Artsakh’s Armenian cultural heritage and the right of return of the Armenians of Artsakh, along with the restoration of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

Rustamyan also presented the ARF’s positions on these issues and thanked Davies and the NDP for their principled support on Armenian issues. Davies, in turn, reaffirmed both his and his party’s support for Armenian concerns and noted the important role of the Armenian Canadian community in Canada’s political and public life.

A day earlier, Rustamyan held a series of meetings in Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, with senior provincial officials. At the BC Legislature, he met with Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Raj Chouhan, and later with Premier David Eby.

Rustamyan was accompanied in Victoria by ANC Canada Western Region representatives Vahe Andonian, Hagop Der-Hagopian and Vanessa Bardakjian-Hagopian.

During those meetings, Rustamyan discussed the current political situation in Armenia, recent domestic developments and the security and political challenges facing the South Caucasus. He emphasized the issue of Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan and the severe humanitarian consequences of the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Artsakh.

The discussions were described as open and constructive, with exchanges on how democratic partners and institutions in Canada and British Columbia could contribute to international awareness, humanitarian response and support for Armenia and the Armenian people.

Vancouver visit and ARF 135th anniversary celebration

Rustamyan’s visit to Vancouver began with a stop at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Mountain View Cemetery, where he laid flowers in tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide. He was accompanied by ARF Bureau member Raffi Donabedian and members of the ARF Vancouver “Simon Vratsian” Committee.

The visit coincided with the ARF’s 135th anniversary celebration in Vancouver, held at the Lazarian Hall of the Vancouver Armenian Centre. The event was organized by the ARF Vancouver “Simon Vratsian” Committee and attended by clergy, community leaders and representatives of affiliated organizations.

The program opened with the national anthems of Canada, Armenia and Artsakh, followed by remarks in Armenian and English, poetry recitations, musical performances and presentations by members of the ARF youth and junior organizations.

Rustamyan delivered the keynote address, describing the anniversary as both symbolic and historic, coinciding with a decisive period for the Armenian people. He said the ARF has always used its anniversary not merely as a celebration, but as an opportunity to present an account to the people, assess the path traveled and discuss future tasks.

He warned that Armenian identity itself is under threat and sharply criticized the policies of Armenia’s authorities over the last eight years, calling on Armenians in both Armenia and the diaspora to unite in defense of national rights. He said that just as Armenian revolutionaries united 135 years ago, unity today is essential for overcoming present challenges and securing a brighter future.

17 new members join the ARF in Canada

During the visit, the ARF Central Committee of Canada also organized the induction of 17 new members into the ranks of the ARF from different regions of Canada.

Welcoming the new members, Rustamyan spoke about the qualities, rights, duties and responsibilities of a devoted Dashnaktsakan, emphasizing that party membership opens a new chapter in one’s life in which humble service to the nation and the people becomes a priority. He stressed that an ARF member is called to national service without expectation of personal return and must be prepared to spare no effort for the welfare of the Armenian people and the realization of a free, independent and united Armenia.

Community outreach and media engagement

As part of his broader visit, Rustamyan also met with local Armenian organizations and public officials in different Canadian cities. He was interviewed by Horizon, discussing recent developments in Armenia, the upcoming parliamentary elections, the strengthening of the diaspora and the ARF’s positions on these processes.

Anniversary events across Canada

Rustamyan’s trip also included participation in ARF 135th anniversary commemorations in other major Canadian Armenian communities.

In Montreal, the anniversary was marked on March 1 at the Aharonian Hall of the Montreal Armenian Centre under the slogan “Unity for Statehood.” The event was organized by the ARF Montreal “Mihran Papazian” and Laval “Sarkis Zeitlian” Committees and attended by clergy, elected officials, community leaders and representatives of allied organizations. Rustamyan delivered the keynote address, again stressing the need to assess the last eight years in Armenia, halt the country’s political decline and confront the decisive challenges ahead.

In Cambridge, the ARF’s 135th anniversary was commemorated on Feb. 28 at the Cambridge Armenian Center, organized by the ARF “Aram-Dro” Committee. Rustamyan addressed the ARF’s 135-year ideological path, current national challenges and the urgent responsibility to stop what he described as Armenia’s political and national decline. He also warned that the upcoming parliamentary elections would be a decisive moment and said Armenians could not afford to lose another historic opportunity.

In Toronto, the anniversary was celebrated on Feb. 27 at the Armenian Youth Center’s Hamazkayin Hall, organized by the ARF Toronto “S. Tehlirian” Committee. The event featured clergy, community representatives, elected officials, cultural performances, youth participation and Rustamyan’s keynote speech. He again underscored that the Armenian people must unite in defense of their rights and identity at a time of great national danger.

A visit framed by national urgency

Throughout his Canada visit, Rustamyan consistently framed the ARF’s 135th anniversary not as a ceremonial milestone alone, but as a moment of renewal and recommitment. His speeches and meetings emphasized the need for Armenian unity, continued advocacy for Artsakh, the defense of Armenian rights and the importance of diaspora engagement in confronting present-day national challenges.

The visit ultimately combined political outreach, community mobilization, organizational renewal and anniversary commemoration, underscoring the ARF’s effort to connect Armenian communities in Canada with the broader national and geopolitical issues facing Armenia and the Armenian people.