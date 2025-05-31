In memory of Dr. Meliné Karakashian

Meliné Karakashian, Ph.D., Ed.S. (née Jamgotchian), passed away peacefully on May 30, 2025, at the age of 82 in Middletown, New Jersey. A distinguished psychologist, scholar and devoted guardian of Armenian heritage, Karakashian’s life radiated compassion, resilience and cultural pride—touching countless lives through her healing practice and unwavering commitment to her community.

Born in April 1943 in Beirut, Lebanon, to Hagop and Vergine Jamgotchian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide, Karakashian grew up immersed in the vibrant Armenian community of her birthplace. At the Nichan Palandjian Jemaran school, her intellectual curiosity and passion for learning flourished. After graduating high school, she immigrated to the United States, settling in New Jersey, where she built a remarkable life with her beloved husband, Nubar Karakashian. Together, they raised their twin sons, Shant and Sebouh, and daughter, Lory, fostering a home rich in love, Armenian traditions and a deep appreciation for education.

Karakashian’s academic journey was defined by determination and excellence. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, followed by a postgraduate degree (Ed.S.) in School and Community Psychology and a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Clinical Child Psychology from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. As a licensed psychologist, she dedicated her career to helping individuals navigate anxiety, depression and trauma through compassionate psychotherapy. Her empathetic approach, informed by her own experiences of cultural displacement, made Karakashian a trusted healer and confidante.

Her compassion extended beyond her private practice to global crises. Volunteering with the Psychiatric Outreach Program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), Karakashian provided critical psychological support to victims of the 1988 Armenian earthquake, the First Karabakh War and the September 11 attacks. During her many visits to Armenia following the earthquake, she also trained Armenian psychologists in trauma-informed care. Her selfless service earned accolades from the presidents of Armenia, the American Psychological Association and the New Jersey Mental Health Association. She was also honored by the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Ridgefield, NJ, for her steadfast dedication to the Armenian diaspora.

As a scholar, Karakashian wove together psychology and Armenian history with profound insight. Her book, Komitas: A Psychological Study, offered a transformative perspective on the revered Armenian composer Komitas Vardapet, arguing that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder rather than madness—a nuanced view that reframed his legacy with dignity and hope. This work was deeply personal, inspired by her mother-in-law Kayane’s family connection to Komitas, who had inscribed photographs to his “sister, Mayrig.” Karakashian’s articles in The Armenian Weekly and other publications explored the psychological impacts of the Armenian Genocide, the life of artist Arshile Gorky and the resilience of Armenian cultural figures. Her two Fulbright lecturing grants to Yerevan State University allowed her to share her expertise, leaving a lasting impact on Armenian academia.

In the early 1990s, Karakashian embarked on a personal project to publish her father’s handwritten memoirs. She edited, designed, typeset and published her father’s memoirs in both Armenian and English. While typing the manuscript, she was inspired to take a risky pilgrimage to her father’s birthplace in Gürün, Turkey—from which he and his family fled during the Armenian Genocide. She brought back photographs, videos, stories and mementos to share with her father and the family.

Known as “Melo” to those closest to her, Karakashian’s warmth, quiet humor and boundless curiosity endeared her to all. She cherished sharing stories of her Beirut childhood, teaching her grandchildren Armenian songs, and nurturing her family’s pride in their heritage.

Her legacy of love and learning lives on in her devoted husband, Nubar Karakashian; her children, Shant and Mary Karakashian, Sebouh and Setta Karakashian, and Lory and Joe Hubbard; her treasured grandsons, Haig, Niko, Raffi, Vicken, Armen, Aram and Justin; her brothers, Harout Jamgotchian and Ara and Carmen Jamgochian; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Hagop and Vergine Jamgotchian; her in-laws, Garabed and Kayane Karakashian; and her sister-in-law, Annie

Jamgotchian.

A visitation will be held at Saint Stepanos Armenian Church, 1184 Ocean Avenue, Elberon, NJ 07740, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Due to a prior commitment at the church property, attendees are asked to park in the adjacent lot (use 78 Elberon Square, Long Branch, NJ, for GPS navigation).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Karakashian’s memory to Saint Stepanos Armenian Church or the Armenian Relief Society (https://ars1910.org/give/), designating her as the honoree. Condolences may also be sent through Saint Stepanos Armenian Church.

Dr. Meliné Karakashian’s life was a radiant tapestry of healing, scholarship and cultural devotion. Her memory will endure in the hearts of her family, patients, colleagues and the Armenian diaspora, forever a symbol of compassion and resilience.

This obituary was prepared by Dr. Meliné Karakashian’s children.