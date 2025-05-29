Armenia Lacrosse visits the Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America proudly hosted the athletes, coaches and families of Armenia Lacrosse Official at our galleries on Thursday, May 22, 2025, welcoming them as they prepared to compete in the Heritage Cup tournament in Boston.

This year, Armenia became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. Armenia Lacrosse Official fielded three teams—Men’s, Women’s and Men’s U–19—at one of the largest international lacrosse events, which brings together 112 teams from 36 countries across six divisions and features over 2,000 athletes. The Men’s Team won the competition, and the Women’s Team placed seventh.

The museum’s hosting reflects a celebration of Armenia’s growing presence in the sport and a connection through both heritage and athletics.