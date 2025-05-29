Community NewsDiaspora

Armenia Lacrosse visits the Armenian Museum of America

The Armenia Lacrosse teams visited the Armenian Museum of America ahead of their participation in the Heritage Cup on Memorial Day weekend.

The Armenian Museum of America proudly hosted the athletes, coaches and families of Armenia Lacrosse Official at our galleries on Thursday, May 22, 2025, welcoming them as they prepared to compete in the Heritage Cup tournament in Boston. 

This year, Armenia became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. Armenia Lacrosse Official fielded three teams—Men’s, Women’s and Men’s U19—at one of the largest international lacrosse events, which brings together 112 teams from 36 countries across six divisions and features over 2,000 athletes. The Men’s Team won the competition, and the Women’s Team placed seventh.  

The museum’s hosting reflects a celebration of Armenia’s growing presence in the sport and a connection through both heritage and athletics.

Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

