Poetry

Birds

Christopher Tickner
May 28, 2025
Armenian postage stamp showing an Armenian Gull (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Birds

Birds are here to stay,
Birds are here to live,
Birds can bring happiness.

These Birds do not
look like us,
we have to do
whatever it takes to
destroy them.

Though sometimes,
peace is b r o k e n.

They flee us from our homes,
kick us out of our habitat,
break our hearts,
All because we are,

Different.

Now,
we have
nothing.

Our men trapped like birds in a cage,
in a cell that has faultily accused written all over it

Our people dragged out
to the desert in 1915
only to be
executed. 

Help a bird in need.
Do what is
                                 right.

               Upstander.
Be an 

Help a people in need.

 

Christopher Tickner

Christopher Tickner

Christopher is from Holden, Massachusetts and is currently in eighth grade. He is part of the AYF-YOARF Worcester “Aram” Chapter and is currently on the executive team as their treasurer. In his free time, Christopher often enjoys playing tennis and pickleball with his brother. He also enjoys playing the piano and guitar, having multiple concerts in the past.
Christopher Tickner

Latest posts by Christopher Tickner (see all)

May 28, 2025
Photo of Christopher Tickner

Christopher Tickner

Christopher is from Holden, Massachusetts and is currently in eighth grade. He is part of the AYF-YOARF Worcester "Aram" Chapter and is currently on the executive team as their treasurer. In his free time, Christopher often enjoys playing tennis and pickleball with his brother. He also enjoys playing the piano and guitar, having multiple concerts in the past.

