Birds
Birds
Birds are here to stay,
Birds are here to live,
Birds can bring happiness.
These Birds do not
look like us,
we have to do
whatever it takes to
destroy them.
Though sometimes,
peace is b r o k e n.
They flee us from our homes,
kick us out of our habitat,
break our hearts,
All because we are,
Different.
Now,
we have
nothing.
Our men trapped like birds in a cage,
in a cell that has faultily accused written all over it
Our people dragged out
to the desert in 1915
only to be
executed.
Help a bird in need.
Do what is
right.
Upstander.
Be an
Help a people in need.