Birds

Birds are here to stay,

Birds are here to live,

Birds can bring happiness.

These Birds do not

look like us,

we have to do

whatever it takes to

destroy them.

Though sometimes,

peace is b r o k e n.

They flee us from our homes,

kick us out of our habitat,

break our hearts,

All because we are,

Different.

Now,

we have

nothing.

Our men trapped like birds in a cage,

in a cell that has faultily accused written all over it

Our people dragged out

to the desert in 1915

only to be

executed.

Help a bird in need.

Do what is

right.

Upstander.

Be an

Help a people in need.