“Tethered”: A short film on the invisible scars of familial trauma

In Tethered, filmmaker Diran Shahrik explores the psychological impact of growing up in a household affected by borderline personality disorder (BPD). The 10-minute short film centers on Derick Kovac, a 17-year-old navigating the emotional and psychological turbulence of a volatile home life, shaped by manipulative and controlling behavior from a parent. The film opens up a dialogue about trauma, guilt and the complex emotional bonds that can form in dysfunctional families.

Shahrik, a Boston University graduate and current finance professional at Ernst & Young, brings a deeply personal lens to his work. His first film project, Picking Daisies—a meditation on the meaning of happiness—won “Best Edited Film” at the HBO Latino Film Festival.

The film, inspired by real emotional experiences but presented through fictional characters, took over three years to come to fruition due to the sensitivity of the subject matter. “The film explores the internal conflict of a child who, despite growing up in an environment where true love was never present in one household, still finds himself deeply tied to the toxic dynamics that shape his identity,” Shahrik explained.“It’s a reflection of how difficult it is to sever these bonds—not because of love, but because of the deep-seated fear, guilt and manipulation that continue to hold power over him.”

In last month’s screening in Boston, Tethered sparked strong reactions among viewers. Audience members described feeling “shook,” with many reflecting on their own family dynamics. Shahrik emphasized the emotional resonance of the moment: “The introspection was real. The film resonated with people. I feel blessed to be living and breathing and able to contribute.”

BPD affects more than three million people in the United States. Though its causes are not well understood, the condition is marked by fear of abandonment, impulsivity, anger, feelings of emptiness and extreme mood swings. While there is no known cure, talk therapy and medication have helped many manage the disorder.

Tethered doesn’t attempt to diagnose or assign blame. Instead, it offers a poignant portrayal of emotional resilience and inner turmoil faced by those raised in environments where love is conditional or weaponized. For many, the emotional scars of growing up in such an environment can last a lifetime, creating patterns of self-doubt, emotional numbness and difficulty in forming healthy relationships.

This film seeks to give a voice to those who feel isolated by their experiences, validating their struggles and showing that they are not alone. It also challenges the conventional ideas of love and family, revealing that breaking free from toxic dynamics isn’t always as simple as leaving; it’s an internal battle of reclaiming one’s identity and self-worth.

“By confronting these realities, the film aims to offer hope to those stuck in similar cycles, encouraging them to seek healing and recognize their inner strength. This is a story of resilience—one that speaks to anyone who has ever fought to break free from emotional chains and find peace within themselves,” Shahrik said.

Shahrik plans to submit Tethered to film festivals across the country and continue exploring narrative storytelling through future film projects.

On May 28, the film will be featured as an Official Selection at Los Angeles’ HollyShorts Monthly Screening. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmaker and a networking mixer in the theater lobby. For tickets, please visit https://www.lookcinemas.com/.