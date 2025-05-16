Carrying the torch: Honoring legacy, living the cause

The following speech was delivered on May 3rd at the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s first-ever annual Capital Ball.

It is an honor to stand here tonight at the Capital Ball, surrounded by the vibrant D.C. Armenian community, AYF supporters and friends. Thank you for showing up for our cause, and for ensuring that the flame of our struggle and our purpose burns brighter than ever.

As the Chairperson of the 2025 AYF Central Executive, I am proud to be here tonight on behalf of our entire body. We planned our in-person meeting this weekend, and it was only right that we shared it with you, because what better way to spend our time together than by celebrating the heart and soul of our movement with the people who give it strength?

Tonight, we celebrate not only a moment but a movement. The AYF is not just an organization. It is a legacy—a living, breathing, dynamic force that has been carried forward by generations of committed youth. And right here, in Washington, D.C., we see that torch burning brightly through the AYF Washington D.C. “Ani” Senior Chapter and “Sevan” Junior Chapter. You are proof that the AYF is not only alive but thriving.

The AYF Washington D.C. Chapter embodies all five pillars of our organization. You represent what it means to be an Armenian youth leader—someone who doesn’t wait for change, but creates it. Someone who doesn’t simply inherit a legacy, but expands it. Whether it’s organizing cultural events, demonstrating for justice, preserving our heritage or simply coming together as a family, you do it with purpose and passion.

Specifically, the AYF Washington D.C. Chapter has shown the deep value of Hai Tahd, our national cause. Growing up, it was embedded in us that we demonstrate—that we speak out—because we believe that from a young age, it is our responsibility to never stay silent. And tonight, I want to commend the chapter for being on the front lines of that same fight. You do not turn your backs when the world looks away. You have continued to say ‘Artsakh’ when others stop saying it. You have kept its name alive in your work, your words and your will.

The AYF will shape you in ways you never imagined. It will challenge you, empower you and connect you to something bigger than yourself. During the AYF journey, you meet lifelong friends, whose struggles reflect your own, whose goals for our homeland are similar to yours. That’s what the AYF does. It brings generations together with a shared mission and an unbreakable bond.

If someone had told me years ago that, one day, I’d be standing here on behalf of the AYF Central Executive, addressing all of you, I don’t think I would have believed them. Because the truth is, the AYF takes you on a journey that you can never fully predict. It pushes you outside your comfort zone, it brings you into rooms you never imagined you’d be in, and it teaches you lessons that shape your entire life.

I grew up in the AYF as a proud member of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter. My earliest memories are filled with the traditions of our organization. From my first chapter meetings to presenting my first educational, my first Junior Seminar, my first protest—I didn’t just learn about being Armenian. I lived it through the AYF. And with every year, every experience, every responsibility I took on, the AYF was helping me uncover what my Armenian identity truly meant.

The AYF gave me a purpose and reason to be present for our cause. It gave me the tools to speak up. It gave me the confidence to lead. And, most importantly, it showed me that being Armenian is not just a birthright; it’s a responsibility. A responsibility to stand for our people, to defend our homeland with our resources and to uplift our culture wherever we go.

That’s what makes tonight so meaningful. Because when I look around this room, I see the faces of those who raised us, those who mentored us, those who stood beside us, and I see the next generation of youth ready to take on that same mission.

So, to every young AYF member here tonight: hold onto this journey. Let it guide you, let it challenge you, let it shape you. And never forget that within this organization, you have a family—a family that will support you, inspire you and push you to be the very best version of yourself.

For many of us, the AYF is where we first learned what it means to be an activist. To fight for what we believe is right. To never turn down an opportunity to explain what being Armenian means. It’s where we found our voice, where we realized that, even as youth, we hold immense power. It’s where we began to understand that being Armenian isn’t just about saying you are Armenian. It’s about living a history, honoring a legacy and carrying a cause.

Being part of the AYF means choosing to be part of the bigger picture. It means encouraging Armenian youth to learn more, do more, and never forget who we are and where we come from—and that is exactly what this chapter has done.

To the members of the AYF Washington D.C. Chapter, thank you for showing us that the AYF torch is in good hands. And to everyone here tonight, never underestimate the power of your presence. Just being here says something. It says you are part of this story, and you are helping write the next chapter.

Let’s continue to rise together to be stronger than ever.